Redmi Go gets certified in Thailand; may launch soon with Android Go

A new Redmi-branded smartphone has just been certified by NBTC, the national certification agency in Thailand. This likely means that the company is planning to launch the device in the coming weeks. According to the NBTC certification listing, the device comes with M1903C3GG model number. Considering that the device is known as Redmi Go, it is likely that this will be the first Android Go sporting smartphone by the company. This development comes weeks after Xiaomi announced that it is spinning Redmi has a separate brand. Redmi has already launched its first device, the Redmi Note 7 in the Chinese market.

The certification confirmation of the Redmi Go was initially spotted by MySmartPrice. According to the report, the certification does not reveal much about the specifications of the device. However, considering the name of the device and the operating system, it is likely that the device will target the entry-level smartphone segment. The report noted that the device has already been certified by a number of agencies including EEC, IMDA, and SIRIM in Malaysia.

According to the report, it is likely that the device will come with a 5.9-inch display with HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is likely to come with 1GB RAM and 16BG internal storage. The device is likely to come with a single camera both on the front and the back. According to the report, the device is likely to come with a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

The company has not issued any official statement about the launch of the device however certification indicate that the company is all set to launch the device in a number of South Asian markets. Considering that it is likely to be an entry-level smartphone, it is likely that the company will launch the device in the Indian market in the coming months.