comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Go gets certified in Thailand; may launch soon with Android Go
News

Redmi Go gets certified in Thailand; may launch soon with Android Go

News

It is likely that the device will come with a 5.9-inch display with HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 2:38 PM IST
redmi by xiaomi logo

A new Redmi-branded smartphone has just been certified by NBTC, the national certification agency in Thailand. This likely means that the company is planning to launch the device in the coming weeks. According to the NBTC certification listing, the device comes with M1903C3GG model number. Considering that the device is known as Redmi Go, it is likely that this will be the first Android Go sporting smartphone by the company. This development comes weeks after Xiaomi announced that it is spinning Redmi has a separate brand. Redmi has already launched its first device, the Redmi Note 7 in the Chinese market.

The certification confirmation of the Redmi Go was initially spotted by MySmartPrice. According to the report, the certification does not reveal much about the specifications of the device. However, considering the name of the device and the operating system, it is likely that the device will target the entry-level smartphone segment. The report noted that the device has already been certified by a number of agencies including EEC, IMDA, and SIRIM in Malaysia.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

According to the report, it is likely that the device will come with a 5.9-inch display with HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is likely to come with 1GB RAM and 16BG internal storage. The device is likely to come with a single camera both on the front and the back. According to the report, the device is likely to come with a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report

The company has not issued any official statement about the launch of the device however certification indicate that the company is all set to launch the device in a number of South Asian markets. Considering that it is likely to be an entry-level smartphone, it is likely that the company will launch the device in the Indian market in the coming months.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2019 2:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update with Vikendi for Xbox and PS4 going live today: Patch notes and server downtime
thumb-img
News
Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC

Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow

Samsung Gear S3 and Gear Sport getting Tizen 4 update that adds new features

Apple iPhone XI concept video suggests triple rear camera setup, Touch ID and USB-Type C

Apple AirPower to launch later this year: Report

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

10 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss out during Flipkart and Amazon India sale

Deals

10 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss out during Flipkart and Amazon India sale
Redmi Go gets certified in Thailand; may launch soon with Android Go

News

Redmi Go gets certified in Thailand; may launch soon with Android Go
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 survives being thrown down the stairs and used as skates

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 survives being thrown down the stairs and used as skates
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Xiaomi Redmi 6A starts at Rs 5,400

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Xiaomi Redmi 6A starts at Rs 5,400
Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन को मिला सर्टिफिकेशन, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

केवल 70 रुपये की डाउनपेमेंट के साथ ऐसे घर ले जाएं Oppo R17 Pro

Honor V20 Moschino Edition चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Nokia 3.1 Plus के बाद Nokia 5.1 भी Android Pie के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट

सीढ़ियों से गिराया और स्केट की तरह इस्तेमाल किया लेकिन फिर भी नहीं टूटा रेडमी नोट 7, वीडियो में देखें

News

Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
News
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow

News

Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow
Samsung Gear S3 and Gear Sport getting Tizen 4 update that adds new features

News

Samsung Gear S3 and Gear Sport getting Tizen 4 update that adds new features
Apple iPhone XI concept video suggests triple rear camera setup, Touch ID and USB-Type C

News

Apple iPhone XI concept video suggests triple rear camera setup, Touch ID and USB-Type C
Apple AirPower to launch later this year: Report

News

Apple AirPower to launch later this year: Report