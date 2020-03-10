Until now, an in-display fingerprint sensor on a smartphone simply meant that the phone sported an AMOLED screen. However, that is about to change. We already knew brands were working towards implementing in-display fingerprint scanners in LCD screens. This would allow the scanners to work in lower-end mid-range devices that don’t generally use AMOLED screens. Now it turns out that Redmi has made progress on the technology.

Falling under the umbrella of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, sub-brand Redmi now has become the latest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to implement a fingerprint scanner under an LCD, according to Redmi Brand Manager Lu Weibing who also demonstrated how it works on a Redmi Note 8 Pro prototype device.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Camera Comparison

The displays on the front of the smartphones have been growing and the bezels are being minimized. Moreover, handset manufacturers are devising innovative ways to provide fingerprint scanners in budget devices. These include implementations like the side-mounted fingerprint scanner/Power button combination. These are seen on devices like the Poco X2 and the Realme 6 series. However, Redmi had so far chosen to stick to rear-mounted scanners on phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The brand’s flagship-level devices, however, chose AMOLED in-display fingerprint scanners, like seen on the K20 series. Weibing further revealed that the issue was overcome with innovative use of infrared high-transmittance film material. This material actually lets the scanner “see” the finger, reported GSMArena on Monday.

Which Redmi phone will make use of the tech?

Back in 2019, some companies in China figured out how to put a sensor under an LCD panel. Now Redmi will likely be the first brand to implement the tech in its phones. However, there is no official word yet on which device will make use of the scanner first. The LCD in-display fingerprint scanner is too late for smartphones that will be released in the near future. This includes phones like the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi K30 Pro. However. We could see the tech in use in some of Redmi’s later phones, possibly in this year itself.

(With inputs from IANS)