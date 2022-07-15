comscore Redmi India partners with Reliance Jio for 5G trials ahead of Redmi K50i launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi India Partners With Reliance Jio For 5g Trials Ahead Of Redmi K50i Launch
News

Redmi India partners with Reliance Jio for 5G trials ahead of Redmi K50i launch

News

Redmi India claims that the 5G trial was conducted in an out-of-lab setup. This helped create a more real-life test

Redmi-K50i

Redmi India announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to conduct live 5G network trials. These trials were being specifically being conducted for upcoming Redmi K50i. The company claims that the tests yielded positive results. The Redmi K50i will be launched on July 20. Also Read - First Xiaomi, then Vivo, now Oppo: Why are Chinese firms on Indian govt's radar?

The Redmi K50i will be the first Redmi device to come equipped with 12 5G bands – n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28a, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78. Additionally, the trial also assessed the interoperability between Redmi India’s latest technology and Reliance Jio’s 5G network. Also Read - Xiaomi anniversary sale 2022: Top deals on RedmiBook 15 Pro, Mi Notebook Ultra and more

Redmi India claims that the 5G trial was conducted in an out-of-lab setup. This helped create a more real-life test. The Redmi K50i was tested for 4K streaming and cloud gaming scenarios requiring high-speed and low latency. The company claims that the device offered a lag-free online gaming experience and buffer-free streaming of 8K videos. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G teaser revealed: Here's what we know so far

Redmi K50i Specifications

Redmi K50i will be the first K-series smartphone to launch in India in the past few years. The new phone will be placed in the mid-range segment, a segment that is hotly contested by phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Poco, Realme and more.

The Redmi K50i is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The phone might feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate with a FullHD+ resolution.

For optics, the phone is expected to get a standard triple camera setup with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera will use a 16MP selfie snapper.

The device derives power from a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone will use MIUI 13 and it will be based on Android 12 OS. We also know that the phone may weigh 200 grams and will be 8.8mm in thickness.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anuj Sharma, CMO, Xiaomi India, says, “As a pioneer in bringing generation changes, Redmi India is committed to its philosophy of democratizing technology and making it more accessible to consumers in the country. With this trial, we are excited to join hands with Reliance Jio to demonstrate the readiness of Redmi K50i and our capabilities in providing immersive and reliable 5G technology to users. The encouraging outcome from this test highlights the true potential of Redmi K50i and brings a high-quality 5G experience closer to reality. We are proud of our contribution towards this digital revolution, as India nears to the launch of the 5G.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 6:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 15, 2022 6:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi India partners with Reliance Jio for 5 trials ahead of Redmi K50i launch
News
Redmi India partners with Reliance Jio for 5 trials ahead of Redmi K50i launch
You can now track local trains in Mumbai on new Yatri app

Apps

You can now track local trains in Mumbai on new Yatri app

Samsung announces discounts on smart TVs, refrigerators and more

Deals

Samsung announces discounts on smart TVs, refrigerators and more

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Features

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Netflix will bring back Tudum: Netflix Global Event in September

Entertainment

Netflix will bring back Tudum: Netflix Global Event in September

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi India partners with Reliance Jio for 5 trials ahead of Redmi K50i launch

You can now track local trains in Mumbai on new Yatri app

Samsung announces discounts on smart TVs, refrigerators and more

Netflix will bring back Tudum: Netflix Global Event in September

The Division Resurgence: Registrations begin for Ubisoft's next mobile game

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999