Redmi India partners with Reliance Jio for 5G trials ahead of Redmi K50i launch

Redmi India announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to conduct live 5G network trials. These trials were being specifically being conducted for upcoming Redmi K50i. The company claims that the tests yielded positive results. The Redmi K50i will be launched on July 20. Also Read - First Xiaomi, then Vivo, now Oppo: Why are Chinese firms on Indian govt's radar?

The Redmi K50i will be the first Redmi device to come equipped with 12 5G bands – n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28a, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78. Additionally, the trial also assessed the interoperability between Redmi India’s latest technology and Reliance Jio’s 5G network. Also Read - Xiaomi anniversary sale 2022: Top deals on RedmiBook 15 Pro, Mi Notebook Ultra and more

Redmi India claims that the 5G trial was conducted in an out-of-lab setup. This helped create a more real-life test. The Redmi K50i was tested for 4K streaming and cloud gaming scenarios requiring high-speed and low latency. The company claims that the device offered a lag-free online gaming experience and buffer-free streaming of 8K videos. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G teaser revealed: Here's what we know so far

Redmi K50i Specifications

Redmi K50i will be the first K-series smartphone to launch in India in the past few years. The new phone will be placed in the mid-range segment, a segment that is hotly contested by phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Poco, Realme and more.

The Redmi K50i is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The phone might feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate with a FullHD+ resolution.

For optics, the phone is expected to get a standard triple camera setup with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera will use a 16MP selfie snapper.

The device derives power from a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone will use MIUI 13 and it will be based on Android 12 OS. We also know that the phone may weigh 200 grams and will be 8.8mm in thickness.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anuj Sharma, CMO, Xiaomi India, says, “As a pioneer in bringing generation changes, Redmi India is committed to its philosophy of democratizing technology and making it more accessible to consumers in the country. With this trial, we are excited to join hands with Reliance Jio to demonstrate the readiness of Redmi K50i and our capabilities in providing immersive and reliable 5G technology to users. The encouraging outcome from this test highlights the true potential of Redmi K50i and brings a high-quality 5G experience closer to reality. We are proud of our contribution towards this digital revolution, as India nears to the launch of the 5G.”