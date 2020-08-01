comscore Redmi K30 Ultra makes its way to TENAA, could launch soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi K30 Ultra makes its way to TENAA, could launch soon
News

Redmi K30 Ultra makes its way to TENAA, could launch soon

News

The phone has made its way to TENAA listing in China this week, which suggests official launch is not far away.

  • Published: August 1, 2020 11:11 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi is likely to add another device to its Redmi K30 series in the coming weeks. New TENAA listing suggests it will be called the Redmi K30 Ultra, supporting 5G networks. The model number of the new phone is M2006J10C as spotted in the Chinese Regulatory TENAA database. According to reports, the name of this smartphone could be Redmi K30 Ultra 5G. Also Read - Xiaomi is working on its own Redmi Smartwatch, could launch soon

The vast majority of 5G phones released by Xiaomi and Redmi so far run on Qualcomm chipsets. But now the company could launch its first Mediatek hardware-powered flagship phone. Also Read - LG Velvet phone with MediaTek Dimensity SoC spotted online

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

Redmi K30 Ultra expected specifications

Redmi K30 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a punch hole cut out for the front camera. The display will offer full HD+ resolution at 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will also pack an in-display fingerprint sensor. And According to the XDA report, the display of Redmi K30 Ultra 5G will support the 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing and specifications

The phone will run on MIUI 12 version which is built over Android 10. It will come powered by a 2.6GHz octa-core processor, expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+.  It will get RAM options ranging from 6GB to 12GB. Talking about storage, the smartphone could come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. However, the phone is unlikely to come with a MicroSD slot for storage expansion. According to the reports, the phone will get a 20-megapixel selfie camera built into a pop-up module. There will be a quad-camera setup, placed inside a circular module at the back of the phone. The primary camera will pack a lens will be 64 megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor.

Xiaomi is working on its own Redmi Smartwatch, could launch soon

Also Read

Xiaomi is working on its own Redmi Smartwatch, could launch soon

And finally, this smartphone is likely to pack a 4500mAh battery (rated 4400 mAh on the Chinese website). This unit will support 33W fast charging via USB Type C port on the smartphone.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 1, 2020 11:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon
News
Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon
Netflix on Android gets playback speed settings: Check details

Entertainment

Netflix on Android gets playback speed settings: Check details

Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu

News

Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu

Realme X gets June security patch

News

Realme X gets June security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon

Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu

Realme X gets June security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

Best true wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon

News

Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon
Poco F2 Pro gets stable MIUI 12 update on all variants

News

Poco F2 Pro gets stable MIUI 12 update on all variants
Xiaomi to bring MIUI 12 update to these devices next month: Check details

News

Xiaomi to bring MIUI 12 update to these devices next month: Check details
Xiaomi MIUI 12 beta testing for Redmi Note 7 Pro Indian users

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 beta testing for Redmi Note 7 Pro Indian users
Xiaomi says MIUI will soon get one-handed mode

News

Xiaomi says MIUI will soon get one-handed mode

हिंदी समाचार

Raksha bandhan gift ideas 2020: 10 हजार रुपये से कम में ये हैं 5 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Realme V5 स्मार्टफोन 3 August को होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी कीमत...

Amazfit Powerbuds भारत में हार्ट रेट सेंसर के साथ 6 अगस्त को 6,999 रुपये में होंगे लॉन्च, Amazon Prime day सेल में खरीदें

Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i को July 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिला न्यू अपडेट

Black Shark 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 12GB रैम + 256GB स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon
News
Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon
Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu

News

Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu
Realme X gets June security patch

News

Realme X gets June security patch
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch
Best true wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan

News

Best true wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers