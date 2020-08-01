Redmi K30 Ultra makes its way to TENAA, could launch soon

Xiaomi is likely to add another device to its Redmi K30 series in the coming weeks. New TENAA listing suggests it will be called the Redmi K30 Ultra, supporting 5G networks. The model number of the new phone is M2006J10C as spotted in the Chinese Regulatory TENAA database. According to reports, the name of this smartphone could be Redmi K30 Ultra 5G. Also Read - Xiaomi is working on its own Redmi Smartwatch, could launch soon

The vast majority of 5G phones released by Xiaomi and Redmi so far run on Qualcomm chipsets. But now the company could launch its first Mediatek hardware-powered flagship phone. Also Read - LG Velvet phone with MediaTek Dimensity SoC spotted online

Redmi K30 Ultra expected specifications

Redmi K30 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a punch hole cut out for the front camera. The display will offer full HD+ resolution at 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will also pack an in-display fingerprint sensor. And According to the XDA report, the display of Redmi K30 Ultra 5G will support the 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing and specifications

The phone will run on MIUI 12 version which is built over Android 10. It will come powered by a 2.6GHz octa-core processor, expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. It will get RAM options ranging from 6GB to 12GB. Talking about storage, the smartphone could come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. However, the phone is unlikely to come with a MicroSD slot for storage expansion. According to the reports, the phone will get a 20-megapixel selfie camera built into a pop-up module. There will be a quad-camera setup, placed inside a circular module at the back of the phone. The primary camera will pack a lens will be 64 megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor.

And finally, this smartphone is likely to pack a 4500mAh battery (rated 4400 mAh on the Chinese website). This unit will support 33W fast charging via USB Type C port on the smartphone.