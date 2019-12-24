comscore Redmi K20 update to Android 10 rolling out: How to install | BGR India
  Redmi K20 Android 10 update rolling out for users in China
Redmi K20 Android 10 update rolling out for users in China

Xiaomi has reportedly started rolling out Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for the Redmi K20 smartphone users in China. Here's what you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review (12)

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 10 stable update to Redmi K20 smartphone users in China. The company confirmed the Android 10 based MIUI 11 update rollout on Weibo. The Redmi K20 launched with Android 9 Pie earlier this year in May. The same was later launched as Xiaomi Mi 9T for the global market in June.

The OTA update is 2.3GB in size and carries build number MIUI V11.0.2.0QFJCNXM. Users will be prompted to download the update with a push notification. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System Update.

The new update adds the usual Android 10 features. The update also brings some user interface enhancements, improved system stability along with the latest Android security patch from Google. It is important to note that the update is releasing for Chinese users only. The global variants should get the update shortly after its wider availability for Chinese users.

The latest Android 10 OS brings a host of features, including system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature and more. Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 as well, where users can now let apps collect location data only when they are using them.

Redmi K20 features, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 flaunts a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a full view experience. The device comes in three different color finishes including Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, and the Flame Red. It also has a curved glass back design with a reflective texture.

The Redmi K20 features a Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood. There’s also 6GB RAM and an option for 64GB or 128GB storage. The device features a triple rear camera setup on the back, comprised of a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The smartphone also features a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

