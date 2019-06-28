Xiaomi Redmi K20 AnTuTu performance for Snapdragon 730 teased

Xiaomi has put out another teaser for the upcoming Redmi K20 series. This time around, the company has teased Redmi K20’s Snapdragon 730 SoC performance against one year old Snapdragon 710. The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has already announced that they it launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India soon. There is no official launch date as of now, but it is likely to happen in first half of July.

The Redmi K20 was launched in China last month. The handset offers Qualcomm’s latest octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC, which according to new Xiaomi teaser is 40 percent faster than the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The teaser image shows AnTuTu performance score of the Snapdragon 730 SoC, Snapdragon 675 SoC and the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The upcoming phone with Snapdragon 730 is rated with a performance score of 218,625 on AnTuTu against 180,808 of Snapdragon 675 and 155,215 of Snapdragon 710.

Mi fans, you will soon see a device with @Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, one of the first in India. It's >40% faster than SD 710 which is an year old. Yes, you read that right! Can you guess the name of the phone coming with 730? pic.twitter.com/ZJiUA5IoEE — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 27, 2019

Xiaomi recently took a dig at all other flagship smartphones, specifically OnePlus 7 Pro. The company teased the Redmi K20 Pro as the “World’s Fastest Phone” as per AnTuTu scores. Previously, the company trolled OnePlus with ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ teasers and billboards in India.

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

It is speculated that the pricing for the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series in the Indian market will remain close to China pricing. The standard Redmi K20 pricing starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The other 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage costs RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). It goes up to RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

