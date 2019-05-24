comscore
Redmi K20 leaked render gives us a closer look at the triple rear camera setup

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be launched on May 28. The smartphone will challenge the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the mid-range premium smartphone segment.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 3:00 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Render

Source: MySmartPrice

Redmi K20, the first flagship smartphone under Redmi brand, is set to launch in China on May 28. The Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the device for sometime on Weibo, China’s micro-blogging platform and it is likely to succeed the Poco F1 in other markets. Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, shared the first official image of the upcoming smartphone this week and now, additional render of the smartphone has leaked, giving us a closer look at the triple rear camera setup. The Redmi K20 reportedly features a holo-reflective panel on the back and the color choice is likely to be called as Flame Red.

While the smartphone looks different from any of the previous Redmi smartphones, it remains unknown whether Xiaomi is using glass back or plastic. The new leaked image, first obtained by MSP, shows the triple-camera setup on the back, and the Redmi branding followed by the words “Designed by Xiaomi” on the back panel. Xiaomi is making bold claims about the device ahead of its official launch next week. The company is calling it “Flagship Killer 2.0” as a way to take a dig at OnePlus, whose flagship devices have gotten expensive with every passing year.

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked ahead of official launch

That claim of Xiaomi is backed by an AnTuTu benchmark listing, which showed that Redmi K20 will be a powerful smartphone. The leaked specifications show that it will feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform like the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. It is expected to be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Redmi K20 is also expected to feature a truly bezel-less design at the front and will use a pop-up selfie camera to achieve such a design.

The front-facing pop-up selfie camera is expected to use a 20-megapixel shooter while on the back, the device is stacked with vertically placed triple rear camera modules. The main camera will be using a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The main camera is also rumored to support super slow-motion video recording at 960 frames per second. With OnePlus 7 Pro users complaining about the camera being inconsistent, Xiaomi could offer a better solution with the Redmi K20.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Ahead of its launch, Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi brand, has confirmed that the smartphone will pack a 4,000mAh battery. There are reports of Xiaomi launching two models – Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro – next week. The devices could differ from each other in terms of features and the Redmi K20 Pro is tipped to support 27W fast charging while Redmi K20 might rely on standard 18W fast charging. Apart from Flame Red, the Redmi K20 is also expected to be offered in Carbon Black and Glacier Blue color variants.

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 3:00 PM IST

Redmi K20 leaked render shows triple camera setup
