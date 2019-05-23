Redmi K20 official photo surfaces online ahead of May 28 launch

It’s been widely reported that Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand will be launching a new flagship device next week (May 28) in China. This upcoming device will be called Redmi K20, and if rumors are to be believed, it is going to launch as the Poco F2 in India. Leaks so far have hinted towards a powerhouse of a device, and now an official looking photo of the Redmi K20 has surfaced online.

The photo of the Redmi K20 was posted on Weibo, and shows the complete back panel. The first thing you notice is the glass panel, and the beautiful gradient paint job. Towards the bottom is the Redmi logo. You can also just about make out the power button and the volume rocker on the right edge.

Also seen is a triple-camera module at the top. Three camera sensors are placed at the center, with one big sensor at the top surrounded by a ring. As per leaks, the camera setup will include a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera, and a third 8-megapixel telephoto camera. Recently, a Xiaomi executive confirmed that the Redmi K20 will support super slow-motion video recording at 960 frames per second.

Redmi K20 leaked features, specifications

As mentioned, the Redmi K20 will be unveiled in China on May 28. Ahead of the launch, numerous leaks have given us a fair idea on what to expect from the device. Based on what we have come across so far, the Redmi K20 is expected to sport a 6.39-inch FHD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and leaked Antutu ranking suggests it will be among the most powerful smartphones in its price segment.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Recent leaks have also hinted at a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. It will be interesting to see if it comes with support 18W fast charging, or 27W fast charging as seen on Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 9 smartphone. The Redmi K20 is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor up front, and a pop-up selfie camera of 20-megapixel resolution. On the software front, the smartphone will no doubt run Android Pie-based MIUI 10.