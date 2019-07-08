Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K20 series in India on July 17. The company has confirmed the launch event, and we already know that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are coming. Xiaomi first launched these smartphones in China in May. Alongside, there was brief mention of a limited Avengers Edition, but it was never unveiled. While the world is yet to see the official images, the alleged hands-on photos of the device appeared on Weibo on Sunday.

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Edition is yet to arrive on sale in any market. There is currently no word on the pricing of this variant. As of now, the speculations are that Xiaomi might first unveil it in India on July 17. For now, the leaked images posted online may have reveal the unique back panel of the phone.

Ahead of the India launch, the device is listed on Flipkart, further confirming the availability of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. It is speculated that the pricing for the Redmi K20 series in the Indian market will remain close to China pricing.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series: Prices in India (expected)

The standard Redmi K20 (64GB+6GB RAM) pricing starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000). The top variant (128GB+6GB RAM) costs RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). The Redmi K20 Pro base variant (64GB+6GB RAM), on the other hand, costs RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). The top variant (256GB+6GB RAM) costs RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000).

Redmi K20 series: Specifications and features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones come with a full-screen design. It offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support. In terms of camera, the Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro pack a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which supports wide-angle mode too.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

