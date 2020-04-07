comscore Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak
A developer in China has reportedly rooted the Redmi K20 Pro to increase the refresh rate to 75Hz. Read on to know more.

  Published: April 7, 2020 6:27 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

These days, brands are offering smartphones with high refresh rate displays in order to give users a more smooth and enjoyable experience. One will not only find high refresh rate screens in flagship devices, but also in budget handsets. The Realme 6, which was launched in March, is the cheapest phone in India to pack a 90Hz display. It is currently selling at Rs 13,999 in India.

Other brands like Poco have also launched a device with 120Hz screen under the Rs 20,000 price segment. Developers are also unlocking hidden refresh rate options from the software kernel. The same is also happening with the Redmi K20 Pro. This device made its debut back in 2019, and was launched with support 60Hz display. A developer in China has reportedly rooted the Redmi K20 Pro to increase the refresh rate to 75Hz.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review

However, the Redmi K20 Pro users might not witness a big improvement when switching to 75Hz. While a higher refresh rate offers a smoother transition, it also drains the battery much faster. One will mostly notice an improvement when the same display is compared with a 120Hz panel. The latest information on the Redmi phones comes from Gizmochina.

To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro was launched in India with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main camera. Accompanying the main camera is an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro also features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. The handset ships with MIUI 10 out of the box. The company has already rolled out the Android 10 update for this smartphone. For selfies and videos, it sports a 20-megapixel pop-up camera. Xiaomi has added a 4,000mAh battery inside the handset.

