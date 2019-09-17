Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition with Snapdragon 855+ coming soon

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has just announced that it is planning to launch a new smartphone. The announcement came as a teaser while the company shared sales numbers for the Redmi K20 series. According to the information, Redmi K20 Series has just crossed the 3 million mark in terms of the sale across the world. This landmark achievement comes just two months after the company crossed the 1 million mark. 3 million mark means that the company has tripled the number of devices sold in just two months. The company initially launched the smartphone in the Chinese market back in May 2019.

Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition details

Moving back to the upcoming flagship smartphone, Redmi is preparing to launch its Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition. As per the teaser, the company will launch this new smartphone on September 19, 2019. This variant of the Redmi K20 Pro will offer “faster performance” with improved cooling. The report by GSMArena clarified that the Exclusive Edition is different from the Signature Edition. For context, K20 Pro Signature Edition comes with a solid gold back and a diamond logo. The smartphone in question comes with a $6,678 price tag which translates to about Rs 5 lakh.

According to the teaser, the device will run on Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12GB RAM. The company also shared a diagram of the processor to showcase difference sections of the SoC. It also claims that the device will offer a 15 percent improvement in GPU performance over the previous generation. The teaser was initially spotted on Chinese social media website Weibo. We will get to know more details about the device in the coming days.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline