comscore Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019; registrations open, access | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi K20 Pro Explorers Program open now; 48 Xiaomi fans to get early access
News

Redmi K20 Pro Explorers Program open now; 48 Xiaomi fans to get early access

News

According to the announcement post on Mi forums, Xiaomi is asking users to “pioneer the unexplored” by applying for the Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019. The registration for the program is open for Xiaomi fans and it closes on June 22, 2019, at 11:59:59 PM.

  • Published: June 21, 2019 9:52 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Explorer 2019

Xiaomi India has just opened up its Mi Explorers 2019 Program for the upcoming Redmi K20 Pro. This program comes just weeks before the anticipated launch of the latest budget flagship series from Xiaomi. Xiaomi will select 48 applicants and then provide these 48 people early access to the K20 Pro. This program seems similar to the OnePlus Labs that its rival holds before each smartphone launch. It is worth noting that this is not the first time when Xiaomi has organized the “Mi Explorers” program. According to the FAQ section of the post on Mi forums, the company first held it in 2016 for the Redmi Note 3.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Explorers Program details

The company first teased about the program on June 19 and then shared more details about it on June 20 on its Twitter account. According to the announcement post on Mi forums, Xiaomi is asking users to “pioneer the unexplored” by applying for this. The registration for the program is open for Xiaomi fans and it closes on June 22, 2019, at 11:59:59 PM. So if you want early access to the Redmi K20 Pro, you should hurry and apply to the program. Xiaomi noted that interested applicants should provide all the required information in order to get shortlisted in the program. As mentioned above, Xiaomi will only choose 48 applicants for this program. If you are interested then you can log in to your Xiaomi account to start the registration process.

Selection criteria for the K20 Pro Explorers 2019 and more

During the selection process, Xiaomi will “thoroughly” evaluate the social media handles of the applicant. Hence, the company has asked applicants to keep their social media handles open for the public. In addition to this, the company will also check the Mi Community profile of the applicant to see “their level of engagement”. It will also check the “competency”, and the “ability to generate quality submissions”. Once the selection is done, Xiaomi will notify all the selected applicants through an email by June 25, 2019.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch 4 weeks away: Expected price, features

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch 4 weeks away: Expected price, features

There are some important terms and conditions that interested fans should follow as part of the program. This is only open for Indian nationals and applicants can’t change the data that they provide during the registration process. Selected fans can’t suddenly cancel and drop from the program after providing a confirmation. If anyone does that then they will not be eligible to register in any future Xiaomi events. The conditions also state that shortlisted users will have to sign an NDA for confidentiality. The program will also require users to complete a number of missions that will be shared with the shortlisted fans. You can check other terms and conditions on the announcement page in detail.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ 6.39-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20
Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple cameras - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 8MP + 13MP
  • Published Date: June 21, 2019 9:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vivo Y12 with triple cameras launched in India
thumb-img
News
You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Vision launched in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to unveil 'a new series' of smartphones
News
Xiaomi to unveil 'a new series' of smartphones
Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019 registrations open now; all you need to know

News

Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019 registrations open now; all you need to know

LG W10 specs leaked via Android Enterprise listing

News

LG W10 specs leaked via Android Enterprise listing

Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased

News

Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

News

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Xiaomi to unveil 'a new series' of smartphones

Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019 registrations open now; all you need to know

LG W10 specs leaked via Android Enterprise listing

Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to unveil 'a new series' of smartphones

News

Xiaomi to unveil 'a new series' of smartphones
Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019 registrations open now; all you need to know

News

Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019 registrations open now; all you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July
Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W is coming soon

News

Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W is coming soon

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Super Sale Last Day : Xiaomi सुपर सेल का आखिरी दिन आज, धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं ये स्मार्टफोन

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Last Day Offers: डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं Xiaomi, Redmi जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy A10 और Galaxy A20 का नया गोल्ड कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, Galaxy A60 को चीन में मिला नया कलर

Happy Summer 2019 : Google ने बड़े दिन पर बनाया ये Doodle, जानें क्या है खास

Realme C2 smartphone आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, 667 रुपये की EMI पर ले आएं घर

News

Xiaomi to unveil 'a new series' of smartphones
News
Xiaomi to unveil 'a new series' of smartphones
Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019 registrations open now; all you need to know

News

Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019 registrations open now; all you need to know
LG W10 specs leaked via Android Enterprise listing

News

LG W10 specs leaked via Android Enterprise listing
Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased

News

Huawei Nova 5 with Kirin 810 SoC, 40W fast charging teased
Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

News

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019