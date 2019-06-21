Xiaomi India has just opened up its Mi Explorers 2019 Program for the upcoming Redmi K20 Pro. This program comes just weeks before the anticipated launch of the latest budget flagship series from Xiaomi. Xiaomi will select 48 applicants and then provide these 48 people early access to the K20 Pro. This program seems similar to the OnePlus Labs that its rival holds before each smartphone launch. It is worth noting that this is not the first time when Xiaomi has organized the “Mi Explorers” program. According to the FAQ section of the post on Mi forums, the company first held it in 2016 for the Redmi Note 3.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Explorers Program details

The company first teased about the program on June 19 and then shared more details about it on June 20 on its Twitter account. According to the announcement post on Mi forums, Xiaomi is asking users to “pioneer the unexplored” by applying for this. The registration for the program is open for Xiaomi fans and it closes on June 22, 2019, at 11:59:59 PM. So if you want early access to the Redmi K20 Pro, you should hurry and apply to the program. Xiaomi noted that interested applicants should provide all the required information in order to get shortlisted in the program. As mentioned above, Xiaomi will only choose 48 applicants for this program. If you are interested then you can log in to your Xiaomi account to start the registration process.

Selection criteria for the K20 Pro Explorers 2019 and more

During the selection process, Xiaomi will “thoroughly” evaluate the social media handles of the applicant. Hence, the company has asked applicants to keep their social media handles open for the public. In addition to this, the company will also check the Mi Community profile of the applicant to see “their level of engagement”. It will also check the “competency”, and the “ability to generate quality submissions”. Once the selection is done, Xiaomi will notify all the selected applicants through an email by June 25, 2019.

There are some important terms and conditions that interested fans should follow as part of the program. This is only open for Indian nationals and applicants can’t change the data that they provide during the registration process. Selected fans can’t suddenly cancel and drop from the program after providing a confirmation. If anyone does that then they will not be eligible to register in any future Xiaomi events. The conditions also state that shortlisted users will have to sign an NDA for confidentiality. The program will also require users to complete a number of missions that will be shared with the shortlisted fans. You can check other terms and conditions on the announcement page in detail.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ 6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline