Redmi K20 Pro might be the Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 and not Redmi X

Alleged image of the screen protector noting Redmi K20 Pro name and the key specifications matching various leaks about upcoming Redmi flagship surfaced on Weibo. It is believed that the same Redmi X or Redmi 855 has finally got a name, and it'll be called the Redmi K20 Pro.

  • Published: May 7, 2019 3:20 PM IST
REDMI-K20-PRO-screen-guard-leak

Reports and leaks have already revealed that Xiaomi might bring a Redmi-branded flagship smartphone very soon, and it could be as early as next week on May 13 in China. Now, according to a new report, the anticipated Redmi flagship, which has been up in leaks as Redmi 855 or Redmi X, might eventually get marketed as the Redmi K20 Pro.

Just yesterday, an alleged image of the screen protector noting Redmi K20 Pro name and the key specifications matching various leaks about upcoming Redmi flagship surfaced on Weibo (via GizmoChina). It is believed that the same Redmi X or Redmi 855 has finally got a name, and it’ll be called the Redmi K20 Pro. But as of now, the authenticity of the Redmi K20 Pro moniker remains unconfirmed.

As for the specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is expected to offer a massive 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back of the phone. Rumors are rife that the handset will be equipped with a big 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The panel will operate at Full HD+ resolution.

As is the case with other flagship smartphones, the upcoming Redmi phone is also likely to sport an in-display fingerprint reader. There could be a large 4,000mAh battery, similar to most of the Xiaomi smartphones. It will also reportedly offer support for 27W fast charging. A few reports claim that the phone will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and support NFC too.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

On Monday, Tang Mu, General Manager of Xiaomi Smart Hardware Division reportedly posted about the upcoming Redmi flagship and its launch event. He hinted that the Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 might launch on May 13 alongside ‘one more thing’. The device was earlier rumored to make its debut on May 14 in China.

