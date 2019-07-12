Xiaomi’s ‘Alpha Sale’ for the Redmi K20 series will take place today at 12:00PM. The company last week announced that consumers looking to purchase the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India can get an early access pass before the launch. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will launch next week on July 17. The Alpha Sale will offer Mi Fans and buyers with an opportunity to pre-book the smartphone with a token amount of Rs 855.

Redmi K20 Series Alpha Sale: All you need to know

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be available for pre-booking on today at 12:00PM IST on mi.com and Flipkart. Participants in the Alpha Sale will be able to reserve a unit with a token amount of Rs 855. These consumers need to come back on mi.com or Flipkart to purchase the smartphone on July 17, 8:00PM till 11:59PM.

The Alpha Sale pre-booking doesn’t ensure a confirmed purchase, and consumers will get the devices on first come first serve basis, noted Xiaomi. The Alpha Sale amount if not redeemed, will automatically get refunded to respective mi.com account or Flipkart account. Flipkart users will get the amount as a coupon for any other purchase on the platform.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro prices in India (expected)

The standard Redmi K20 (64GB+6GB RAM) pricing starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000). The top variant (128GB+6GB RAM) costs RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). The Redmi K20 Pro base variant (64GB+6GB RAM), on the other hand, costs RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000). The top variant (256GB+6GB RAM) costs RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,000).

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications and features

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones come with a full-screen design. It offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Both the devices feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The handset also offers support for features like Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming and more. Both the devices feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 series will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C with fast charging tech support. Camera-wise, the Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro pack a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which supports wide-angle mode too.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple cameras – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

