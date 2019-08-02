At the ongoing China Joy 2019 gaming expo 2019, Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has made an exciting announcement. The company unveiled a custom gamepad for the new Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. Read on to find out everything about this new Redmi K20 gamepad.

Redmi K20 gamepad price, features

Based on a Weibo poster, the gamepad costs RMB 179 (approximately Rs 1,790). But Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro users can buy it for RMB 99 (approximately Rs 1,000). The new gamepad is likely to go on sale starting tomorrow (August 3), PlayfulDroid reports.

Going by the poster, this is the same gamepad that was briefly shown at first Black Shark launch event. This gamepad can essentially be connected to the left and right edges of the Redmi smartphone. This makes it easier to play games in the horizontal position. The gamepad itself contains gaming buttons, and a joystick. It comes with a built-in battery and connects to the smartphone using Bluetooth 4.2.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro prices in India, features

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India last month. The Redmi K20 prices in India start from Rs 21,999, while prices for the Redmi K20 Pro start from Rs 27,999. Since launch, both devices have been made available via flash sales. The next sale is scheduled for August 5 at 12:00PM.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh