Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launched in China: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi’s Redmi has launched its first flagship K20 smartphones in China today. Touted as ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’, the all-new Redmi K20 Pro features 3D gradient glass back and a metal uni-body with top-of-the-line specifications. It also boats of triple-rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor highlight. The company during China launch mentioned rainbow-like color shifting of the back panel in Redmi K20 Pro.

The Redmi K20 Pro has been priced at starting RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000) for the base 6GB+64GB variant. The phone also comes in three more variants of 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB priced at RMB 2,599, RMB 2,799 and RMB 2,999, respectively. On the other hand, the Redmi K20 is more affordable version of the Pro, which starts at RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 6GB+64GB variant, while the one other variant with 6GB+128GB configuration will cost RMB 2,099. Xiaomi is likely to launch the K20 Pro in India very soon, but we are yet to hear official communications.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications and features

The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 pack feature similar design with 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with pop-up selfie camera and 7th-gen in-display fingerprint sensor. Internally, the processor is different. The Redmi K20 Pro offers Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB or 8GB of RAM coupled with enhanced gaming experience through Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming features. The Redmi K20 Pro comes in four different variants. The two variants with 6GB RAM offer 64GB or 128GB internal storage, whereas the 8GB RAM variants offer 128GB storage and 256GB storage.

On the Other hand, the Redmi K20 offers Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB of RAM. It comes in two variants with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Both the Redmi K20 series phones include 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-Type C and 27W fast charging support.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

On the front, the K20 Pro and K20 pack a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera which takes 0.8 seconds to rise and supports wide-angle mode too. At the back, both get a triple camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 f/1.75 primary sensor clubbed with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel 124.8 degree wide angle lens. The Redmi K20 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 27W fast charging, AI smart optimization, and NFC support. Xiaomi has kept the 3.5 mm headphone jack in K20 Pro and it supports Hi-Fi audio. On the software front, both phones will ship with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.