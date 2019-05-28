Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to launch today: Expected price, features, specifications

We are all set today for the launch of the first flagship smartphone under Redmi brand by Xiaomi. These are likely to be called the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. Ahead of their launch, Xiaomi has already confirmed the design of the new smartphone and has even detailed some of its key features. There have been numerous leaks so far which has given us details about the two upcoming devices. Xiaomi is touting the smartphone as the “Flagship Killer 2.0” as an attempt to take a dig at the OnePlus’ flagship smartphones, which have only gotten expensive with every passing year. While Redmi K20 has stopped by benchmarking platform revealing its performance, the price of the device has been kept a secret. Not anymore.

As mentioned, Redmi is expected to launch two variants of the Redmi K20 today. The second variant is expected to be a ‘Pro’ variant, which will be powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Reports have hinted that the Redmi K20 Pro will launch in India as the Poco F2. The pricing will be aggressive enough to crown the device as the cheapest in India with a Snapdragon 855 chipset.

In the recent poster we saw that the Redmi K20 will come in red and blue color variants, it also gave us a glimpse at the overall design. The device might come with a pop-up selfie camera as suggested by several leaks and rumors. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, is getting a new design on the back that Xiaomi is expected to call ‘holo-reflective panel’ and the color teased by the company is likely to be called Flame Red. In addition, the smartphone is also tipped to be offered in Glacier Blue and Carbon Black colors.

Redmi K20, K20 Pro expected price

According to previous reports the Redmi K20 Pro will be available in three storage variants and start at RMB 2,599. These will include a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and 128GB storage will be priced at RMB 2,599 (Rs 26,100 approximately) and RMB 2,799 (Rs 28,100 approximately) respectively. The flagship model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is tipped to be priced at RMB 2,999 (Rs 30,100 approximately). There is no mention about the pricing of the Redmi K20 smartphones.

Redmi K20, K20 Pro expected features, specifications

The Geekbench listing revealed that the upcoming Redmi K20 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.80GHz, while the Pro variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset. The K20 will come with 6GB of RAM while the Pro variant will have options for 6GB and 8GB RAM. On the software front, the devices will be running Android 9 Pie that will no doubt be wrapped under the latest MIUI 10.

WATCH: Realme X: First Look | Hands On

Earlier leaks have claimed that the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will come with a 6.39-inch full-screen display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The notch-less design will be achieved by opting for a pop-up selfie camera. Leaks have also hinted at other features like a triple-camera setup at the back that will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.