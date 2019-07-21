comscore Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro will not show ads in MIUI: Here's why
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro will not show ads in MIUI: Here's why

With Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, the company has decided not to earn money by selling ads for these two phones. The move further justifies the pricing for the two smartphones, which apparently left a large section of Mi fans disappointed.

  Published: July 21, 2019 12:10 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review 16

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi has decided that they won’t have ad-supported monetization from the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. The company has been long criticized for showing ads across its MIUI because it wanted to keep the phone’s pricing down and ads are alternate means of business. But with K20 and K20 Pro, the company has decided not to earn money by selling ads. The move further justifies the pricing for the two smartphones, which apparently left a large section of Mi fans disappointed in India.

“For a premium series, like the [Redmi] K-series that we are launching today, we are kind of looking at a different model here where these will not have ad-supported monetization,” said Anuj Sharma, Head Of Marketing, Xiaomi India during Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro launch event in New Delhi.

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

After the launch of Redmi K20 series in India, a large section of Indian Mi fans were left disappointed because of its high pricing. The disappointment was at a level where Xiaomi’s MD India and Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain, had to write an open letter to Mi fans justifying phone’s pricing.

Jain first explained that why Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro phones are more expensive than previous-generation chipset devices. He called the Pro version of the device a “true flagship”. Jain said that the more premium version offers a Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is Qualcomm’s fastest mobile processor in the world. It is even 45 percent faster than the predecessor. He further said that the “Redmi K20 Pro has specifications that are only available in flagship phones above Rs 40,000-50,000.”

The Redmi K20 will be available in India for Rs 21,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 23,999. The K20 Pro comes in two storage options, including 6GB + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 27,999.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The K20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 30,999. Additionally, customers can buy smartphones from Mi Home stores. Both the devices will be available starting July 22 at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Mi.com.

  Published Date: July 21, 2019 12:10 PM IST

