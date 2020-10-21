Redmi K20, Redmi K30 4G get Android 11-based MIUI 12 beta

It has been over a month since Android 11 is available to the public and a few phones have already started to get a taste of it. OnePlus already distributed Android 11 to its 2020 flagships along with Google. Others are testing in beta with custom skins as well. Xiaomi is also a part of this “other” group and is slowly adding more devices to its open beta for Android 11. The latest phones to join the list include the Redmi K20 and Redmi K30 4G. Also Read - Xiaomi debuts a whopping 80W wireless fast charging system: Full charge in under 20 minutes

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K30 5G are now eligible for the beta version of Android 11-based MIUI 12, as reported by Gizmochina. The beta test is only open for the Chinese market though, and the version under testing is meant for Chinese units. Xiaomi closed its global beta programme last year, which means Indian users of the Redmi K20 and Poco X2 (Redmi K30 4G) will have to wait for many months before they get the latest update. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 gets discounted on Mi.com: Offers, price in India, specifications

Xiaomi is currently testing the Android 11 build for a select number of its premium devices. The list includes this year’s Mi 10 and Mi 10 Ultra. There’s also the Redmi K30 Pro, Mi CC9 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, and Mi 10 Youth Edition as part of this list. All the phones are still under the beta programme and there’s no stable version out yet. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K30S passes TENAA certification, could launch soon

MIUI 12 Android 11 based update coming soon

Xiaomi is yet to release the new additions and features of the Android 11-based build for its phones. Usually, Xiaomi offers the newer Android versions as a version update, incorporating just the core features. The next MIUI update brings some of the bigger features in Xiaomi’s own way. It is to be noted MIUI 12 was released just a few months ago, carrying the highlighted features of Android 10.

With Android 11, you can expect to see a couple of changes in the MIUI 12 interface. The new power menu could make it to the early stable builds. The revised notifications list may not come to MIUI 12, given the new Control Center layout Xiaomi adapted this year. We expect Xiaomi to carry forward all the security updates and patches to the current version of MIUI 12 for existing phones.

