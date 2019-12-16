Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones can now also be purchased via Amazon India. The Redmi K20 Series is already available through Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Stores. To recall, the Chinese smartphone maker launched its premium Redmi phones in July this year. The company is calling these new Xiaomi devices as flagship killer in the mid-range and premium mid-range price segments. Read on to find out everything about the Redmi K20 series.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Price in India

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are among the most expensive smartphones under the Redmi-brand yet in India. The base model of Redmi K20 is available for Rs 19,867 via Amazon. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Comparatively, Flipkart is selling the same variant of the Redmi K20 for Rs 19,999. Talking about the Redmi K20 Pro, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available for Rs 26,200. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering it for Rs 25,999.

Both the devices were launched in three color options – Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black. In terms of offers, Flipkart is offering 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There is also a 5 percent unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. You can also get up to Rs 13,850 off on exchange of an old phone.

Amazon India is also giving up to Rs 7,450 off on exchange of the olf device. There is also a no-cost EMI option, which Mi.com is also offering to customers. On Mi.com, one can get 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMI.

Redmi K20 series: Features

With Redmi K20 Series, Xiaomi is taking the Redmi-brand into the performance category. The Redmi K20 Pro, in particular, is its most powerful smartphone yet. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main camera. Accompanying the main camera is an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC in India. It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. It also has a triple rear camera but the main camera uses Sony IMX582 sensor. Both the devices feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor and runs MIUI 10. They also sport a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging while Pro steps up to 27W fast charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh