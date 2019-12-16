comscore Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details
News

Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details

News

The base model of Redmi K20 is available for Rs 19,867 via Amazon India. Check out features and other details.

  • Updated: December 16, 2019 3:40 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Hands-on, First Impressions (6)

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones can now also be purchased via Amazon India. The Redmi K20 Series is already available through Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Stores. To recall, the Chinese smartphone maker launched its premium Redmi phones in July this year. The company is calling these new Xiaomi devices as flagship killer in the mid-range and premium mid-range price segments. Read on to find out everything about the Redmi K20 series.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Price in India

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are among the most expensive smartphones under the Redmi-brand yet in India. The base model of Redmi K20 is available for Rs 19,867 via Amazon. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Comparatively, Flipkart is selling the same variant of the Redmi K20 for Rs 19,999. Talking about the Redmi K20 Pro, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available for Rs 26,200. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering it for Rs 25,999.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Both the devices were launched in three color options – Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black. In terms of offers, Flipkart is offering 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There is also a 5 percent unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. You can also get up to Rs 13,850 off on exchange of an old phone.

Amazon India is also giving up to Rs 7,450 off on exchange of the olf device. There is also a no-cost EMI option, which Mi.com is also offering to customers. On Mi.com, one can get 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMI.

Redmi K20 series: Features

With Redmi K20 Series, Xiaomi is taking the Redmi-brand into the performance category. The Redmi K20 Pro, in particular, is its most powerful smartphone yet. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main camera. Accompanying the main camera is an 8-megapixel telephoto and 13-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 730 SoC in India. It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB storage. It also has a triple rear camera but the main camera uses Sony IMX582 sensor. Both the devices feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor and runs MIUI 10. They also sport a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging while Pro steps up to 27W fast charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 16, 2019 3:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 16, 2019 3:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Hike Messenger: Top 5 features introduced in 2019
Features
Hike Messenger: Top 5 features introduced in 2019
Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details

News

Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities leaked

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

Philips true wireless in-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features

News

Philips true wireless in-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities leaked

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

Philips true wireless in-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features

Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon

Hike Messenger: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details

News

Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review
Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020

News

Xiaomi may lose top spot in Indian smartphone market in 2020
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i goes on open sale in India for first time: Price in India, offers, features

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i goes on open sale in India for first time: Price in India, offers, features
Realme sold 15 million smartphones in first year, aims to double sales numbers in 2020

News

Realme sold 15 million smartphones in first year, aims to double sales numbers in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

TRAI के न्यू मोबाइल नंबर पोर्टेबिलिटी नियम आज से हुए शुरू: महज 3 दिनों में बदलें ऑपरेटर

BSNL के इस प्लान में मिल रहा है 1095GB डाटा और 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i भारत में पहली बार ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Airtel डिजिटल TV यूजर्स को बेस पैक पर मिल रही है 30 दिनों की एक्स्ट्रा सर्विस

Stuffcool ने भारत में 10,000mAh वायरलैस पावरबैंक को 3,799 रुपये में किया लॉन्च

News

Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details
News
Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details
Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities leaked
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked
Philips true wireless in-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features

News

Philips true wireless in-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features
Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon

News

Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon