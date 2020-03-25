Redmi K20 series sales cross 5 million mark

Redmi, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has just launched its latest flagship smartphone in the market. The new mid-premium flagship smartphone is its Redmi K30 Pro. We have already covered the details around the smartphone including the design, specification, pricing, and more. As noted previously, the company also launched a number of Redmi-branded products along with the K30 Pro. The company had already launched the Redmi K30 late last year with improved specifications. In addition, Redmi also revealed some information about the predecessor of the Redmi K20 lineup. Let’s take a closer look at the new information.

Redmi K20 series sales figure out; details

As per Gizchina, Lu Weibing, the Vice President of Xiaomi Group, and President of Xiaomi China shared some new details. According to the new details, the Redmi K20 series has crossed the 5 million mark in terms of sales. The smartphone series managed to achieve this in just 9 months of launch. In addition, Weibing revealed that 50 percent of Redmi K20 series buyers had not purchased a Redmi brand before that purchase. The smartphone also received the “Design Academy Oscar” award, better known as the iF Design award. In addition, he also shared sales numbers for the Redmi K30.

Taking a closer look, the Redmi K30 has managed to cross 1 million units in less than three months. However, it is worth noting that this is amidst the country-wide lock-down in China due to coronavirus. Weibing also noted reduction in the supply chains and demand due to the global pandemic.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 27999 19999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh