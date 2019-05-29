Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Price, specifications, features compared

Xiaomi yesterday launched two new high-end phones in its Redmi series, dubbed the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The Pro variant is now the first flagship phone for the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi in China, and it is expected to remain same for global market including India. Touted as ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’, the all-new Redmi K20 Pro features 3D gradient glass back and a metal unibody with top-of-the-line specifications.

Both Redmi K20 series smartphones are almost identical, and they feature a full-screen design with pop-up selfie camera. Another big highlight of these phones is the triple-rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary lens from Sony. Here’s a detailed comparison between the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in terms of design, display, cameras, specifications and price.

Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Design, Display and Cameras

In terms of design aesthetics, both K20 and K20 Pro look identical. These offer 3D gradient glass back with rainbow-like color shifting of the back panel, and a unibody design with metal rim. On the front, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro feature a full-screen display with hidden selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. Both feature full-HD+ AMOLED display of 6.39-inches and with pop-up selfie camera.

The Redmi K20 Pro and K20 are no different in terms of camera. Both pack the same pop-up selfie shooter to accommodate full-screen display. It is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera which takes 0.8 seconds to rise and supports wide-angle mode too. On the back, the K20 Pro and K20 feature a triple camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 f/1.75 primary sensor clubbed with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel 124.8 degree wide angle lens.

Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Processor, RAM and Storage

The part where the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are different is the heart. The Redmi K20 Pro offers Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB or 8GB of RAM coupled with enhanced gaming experience through Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming features. On the Other hand, the Redmi K20 offers a Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB of RAM.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes in four different variants. The two variants with 6GB RAM offer 64GB or 128GB internal storage, whereas the 8GB RAM variants offer 128GB storage and 256GB storage. The Redmi K20 comes in only two variants with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Battery and OS

The Redmi K20 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 27W fast charging, AI smart optimization, and NFC support. Xiaomi has kept the 3.5 mm headphone jack in K20 Pro and it supports Hi-Fi audio. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, also gets similar 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C, but it supports 18W fast charging. On the software front, both phones will ship with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Pricing

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have been priced aggressively in China. The base variant of Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage has been priced at RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000), while the 6GB+128GB costs RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,000). The Redmi K20 Pro starting model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage costs RMB 2,499 in China (approximately Rs 25,000), which is quite amazing for phone of these high-end specs. The Redmi K20 Pro comes in total four variants. The other three include 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB priced at RMB 2,599, RMB 2,799 and RMB 2,999 respectively.

Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Comparison table