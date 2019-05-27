comscore
Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 730 chipset spotted online ahead of May 28 launch

Xiaomi's Redmi arm will launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones at an event in China tomorrow. Though there is no official word yet, the smartphones could launch under the Poco lineup in India.

  Published: May 27, 2019 1:13 PM IST
Image Credit: Weibo

We are just a day away from the official launch of the Redmi K20, and there is no stopping the rumor mills. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is expected to take the wraps off at least two devices in China tomorrow, namely Redmi K20, and the Redmi K20 Pro. Of the two, the more affordable Redmi K20 has been spotted online giving us a glimpse at what we can expect.

The Redmi K20 was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench (spotted by Slashleaks). As always, the listing reveals the Redmi K20’s key specifications and features. Before we delve into the key details, let’s take a quick look at how the Redmi K20 performs. Codenamed ‘Davinci’, the Redmi K20 scored 2,574 in single-core tests, and 7,079 in multi-core tests.

Redmi K20 expected features, specifications

The Geekbench listing reveals that the upcoming Redmi K20 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.80GHz. The chipset will be paired with 6GB of RAM. On the software front, the device is seen running Android 9 Pie that will no doubt be wrapped under the latest MIUI 10.

Earlier leaks have claimed that the Redmi K20 will come with a 6.39-inch full-screen display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The notch-less design will be achieved by opting for a pop-up selfie camera. Leaks have also hinted at other features like a triple-camera setup at the back that will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

As mentioned, Redmi is expected to launch two variants of the Redmi K20 tomorrow in China. The second variant is expected to be a ‘Pro’ variant, which will be powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Reports have hinted that the Redmi K20 Pro will launch in India as the Poco F2. The pricing will be aggressive enough to crown the device as the cheapest in India with a Snapdragon 855 chipset.

  Published Date: May 27, 2019 1:13 PM IST

