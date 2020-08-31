comscore Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi K30 5G could launch in India as OnePlus Nord rival, to be Xiaomi’s first 5G phone in India
News

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India as OnePlus Nord rival, to be Xiaomi’s first 5G phone in India

News

Xiaomi could launch the Redmi K30 5G in India in the next few weeks. This is said to be Xiaomi’s first 5G smartphone for India and may compete with the OnePlus Nord in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment.

  • Published: August 31, 2020 12:49 PM IST
Poco X2

The Redmi K20 Pro is one of the best phones to buy in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. That said, it is more than a year old and is certainly due for replacement. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi may be planning to do just that. The company is planning to bring the Redmi K30 5G to India in the same price category. What’s more interesting is that there will be a 5G-enabled Qualcomm chipset inside the phone. Also Read - Redmi K30 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च! सामने आई स्टोरेज और कलर वेरिएंट की डिटेल्स

Agarwal says that Xiaomi is working to bring the Redmi K30 5G in India very soon. The phone was originally launched in China late last year. Its 4G variant came to India in early 2020 as the Poco X2. However, the 5G variant will bear the Redmi nametag and will be Xiaomi India’s first 5G smartphone. The phone will have a single storage variant of 128GB along with 8GB RAM. Redmi is tipped to bring the Frost White and Mist Purple variants to India. Also Read - Xiaomi may be beaten by ZTE in making first commercially available under-display camera

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

Redmi K30 5G India specifications

With the 5G variant, Redmi will keep a lot of the feature similar. The Snapdragon 765G chipset from the Chinese model will stay on the Indian variant. The 120Hz LCD display with the quad rear cameras will also stay along with the 4500mAh battery. In fact, Redmi could launch it with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 in India. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 survives drop from eighth floor, still works with cracked display

The Snapdragon 765G chipset is pricey and there’s only one phone in India using that chip, i.e. OnePlus Nord. The Nord starts at Rs 24,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Xiaomi would like to position the Redmi K30 5G against this variant of the Nord. Given the K30 5G is many months old by now, the price could drop lower than the Nord. In fact, it may replace the Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 22,999.

At that price, the Redmi K30 5G will have a few aces up its sleeves. The 120Hz display will be a major draw. The main 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera will also be a good option for photographers on a budget.

OnePlus budget smartphone with Snapdragon 460 could launch by end of 2020

Also Read

OnePlus budget smartphone with Snapdragon 460 could launch by end of 2020

Xiaomi’s flagship killer also coming soon

Apart from the Redmi K30 5G, Xiaomi is also tipped to come up with a flagship killer phone. Agarwal says this will be Snapdragon 865 toting flagship costing almost Rs 35,000 in India. While he speculates the Mi 10T Pro, it seems more like the Redmi K30 Pro making it to India. The K30 Pro was earlier rumoured to launch in India as the successor to the Redmi K20 Pro. It will be similar to the Poco F2 Pro from Europe, albeit with lower prices.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 31, 2020 12:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

How to schedule a post on Facebook
How To
How to schedule a post on Facebook
Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G

News

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G

BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan: Check details

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 1,499 Plan annual plan: Check details

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

News

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

News

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

Most Popular

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support

OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G

News

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G
Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

News

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon
Xiaomi Redmi 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications and more
ZTE may beat Xiaomi to first under-display camera

News

ZTE may beat Xiaomi to first under-display camera
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE China variants gets MIUI 12 update: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE China variants gets MIUI 12 update: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M51 स्मार्टफोन 7,000mAh बैटरी और 64MP कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Mi Band 5 और Mi Watch Revolve जल्द हो सकते हैं भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है खास

Tata Sky ने लॉन्च किया धमाकेदार Broadband प्लान, मिलेगी 300 Mbps की स्पीड

Redmi K20 Pro स्मार्टफोन को चार हजार रुपये सस्ता खरीदने का आखिरी दिन आज, जानें क्या है डील

Redmi K30 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च! सामने आई स्टोरेज और कलर वेरिएंट की डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G
News
Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G
Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

News

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 coming to India soon
Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

News

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro
Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support

News

Apple could launch next AirPods Pro with in-air gesture support
OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

News

OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers