Redmi K30 5G could launch in India with Snapdragon 765G

The Redmi K20 Pro is one of the best phones to buy in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. That said, it is more than a year old and is certainly due for replacement. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi may be planning to do just that. The company is planning to bring the Redmi K30 5G to India in the same price category. What’s more interesting is that there will be a 5G-enabled Qualcomm chipset inside the phone. Also Read - Redmi K30 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च! सामने आई स्टोरेज और कलर वेरिएंट की डिटेल्स

Agarwal says that Xiaomi is working to bring the Redmi K30 5G in India very soon. The phone was originally launched in China late last year. Its 4G variant came to India in early 2020 as the Poco X2. However, the 5G variant will bear the Redmi nametag and will be Xiaomi India’s first 5G smartphone. The phone will have a single storage variant of 128GB along with 8GB RAM. Redmi is tipped to bring the Frost White and Mist Purple variants to India. Also Read - Xiaomi may be beaten by ZTE in making first commercially available under-display camera

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

Redmi K30 5G India specifications

With the 5G variant, Redmi will keep a lot of the feature similar. The Snapdragon 765G chipset from the Chinese model will stay on the Indian variant. The 120Hz LCD display with the quad rear cameras will also stay along with the 4500mAh battery. In fact, Redmi could launch it with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 in India. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 survives drop from eighth floor, still works with cracked display

Exclusive for @Pricebaba: #Xiaomi *may* launch the Redmi K30 5G soon in India. Yes, with the K30 5G name. -First #Redmi 5G phone to launch in India (possibly with SD765G) -Frost White & Mist Purple with upto 8+128GB Configuration For more, link: https://t.co/rHZfzWuyfZ pic.twitter.com/AvwoOVqaeD — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 30, 2020

The Snapdragon 765G chipset is pricey and there’s only one phone in India using that chip, i.e. OnePlus Nord. The Nord starts at Rs 24,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Xiaomi would like to position the Redmi K30 5G against this variant of the Nord. Given the K30 5G is many months old by now, the price could drop lower than the Nord. In fact, it may replace the Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 22,999.

At that price, the Redmi K30 5G will have a few aces up its sleeves. The 120Hz display will be a major draw. The main 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera will also be a good option for photographers on a budget.

Xiaomi’s flagship killer also coming soon

Apart from the Redmi K30 5G, Xiaomi is also tipped to come up with a flagship killer phone. Agarwal says this will be Snapdragon 865 toting flagship costing almost Rs 35,000 in India. While he speculates the Mi 10T Pro, it seems more like the Redmi K30 Pro making it to India. The K30 Pro was earlier rumoured to launch in India as the successor to the Redmi K20 Pro. It will be similar to the Poco F2 Pro from Europe, albeit with lower prices.