  Redmi K30 5G leaked real life photos show off dual punch hole cameras, 120Hz display refresh rate
Redmi K30 5G leaked real life photos show off dual punch hole cameras, 120Hz display refresh rate

The Redmi K30 5G will come with next-gen connectivity, and also feature 120Hz display refresh rate.

  Published: November 22, 2019 7:49 PM IST
Xiaomi is reportedly set to launch the Redmi K30 5G smartphone in China next month. The Redmi K30 Pro model, on the other hand, is expected early next year. Now, alleged live images of the smartphone have surfaced, showing off a familiar design as we’ve seen in official teasers. Here is all you need to know.

Redmi K30 leak detailed

The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone has cleared China’s 3C certification, hinting that the launch is getting closer. The smartphone live photos surfaced on Weibo with a chunky protective case. The certification reveals that it will come with a 6.66-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It also reveals that the smartphone will support 30W fast charging tech. You will also get an option to switch the refresh rate value between 120Hz and 60Hz.

The images show the phone running the AIDA64 app. While it does not show the exact processor, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7xx series SoC. But it does reveal Adreno 618 GPU. As of now, the GPU is seen on the Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 730G SoC. So, it is likely that the phone will come with one of these chipsets under the hood.

Redmi K30 features leaked; to include 120Hz display, 60MP camera sensor and more

Redmi K30 features leaked; to include 120Hz display, 60MP camera sensor and more

Expected features

It looks like Xiaomi Redmi K30 will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. As per the internal code on a recent MIUI update, Xiaomi is working on a smartphone with code name Pheonix. Beyond this, the smartphone is also expected to feature the new Sony IMX686 sensor. The new sensor will come with a 60-megapixel image resolution. This comes just days after Sony posted a teaser for IMX686 on Weibo.

Xiaomi phones above Rs 20,000 will support 5G connectivity, includes Redmi K30 Pro and more

Xiaomi phones above Rs 20,000 will support 5G connectivity, includes Redmi K30 Pro and more

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also recently said that 10 Xiaomi 5G phones are expected in first half of 2020. This will also include the Redmi K30 Pro. There is no information on when the company is planning to launch the smartphone in India.

  Published Date: November 22, 2019 7:49 PM IST

