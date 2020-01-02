Redmi K30 5G retail box packaging officially teased

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 smartphone in China last month. The company introduced three variants of the Redmi K30 5G smartphone at the launch event. These included the 64GB+6GB variant, 128GB+8GB variant, and the 256GB+8GB variant. Now, the official retail box of the smartphone has been teased, showcasing its new packaging design.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared the official retail box for Redmi K30 5G. This teaser for the upcoming smartphone is likely to generate hype for the smartphone before the official sale on January 7 next week. As previously reported, the company is planning to begin the sales of Xiaomi Redmi K30-Series on January 7, 2020, in the Chinese market. Those interested in the smartphone can already pre-order the device in-person at Mi Stores in China.

Taking a closer look at the image of the retail packaging, we can see an all-white backdrop box. As per GizmoChina, this box is quite different from any other Redmi devices retail box. The design and typography of the box are quite clean, and we can see the “Redmi K30” text on the box in gradient color finish. The company has added the 5G moniker at the corner of the packaging, and the blue MI logo is at the top. The image also showcased the left side of the box with a clean “Redmi K30 5G” text.

Redmi K30 5G price, features, specifications

The new Redmi K30 5G smartphone has a starting price of RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,500). This is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs RMB 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,600), whereas the 8GB + 256GB model costs RMB 2,899 (approximately Rs 29,700).

The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS display at FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. The panel has a 120Hz refresh rate screen and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with Adreno 620 GPU. It comes in four color options including, Blue, Purple, Ped, and White.