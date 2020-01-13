comscore Redmi K30 5G gets BIS certification, to launch soon in India | BGR India
Redmi K30 5G spotted online on certification website; likely to soon launch in India

The smartphone, launched in China in 2019, will be Xiaomi's first 5G smartphone in india.

  Published: January 13, 2020 2:38 PM IST
Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 series is the brand’s entry into the 5G smartphone market. The Xiaomi Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro launched in China back in 2019. Now, the Redmi K30 5G has been cleared by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The BIS certification indicates that the phone could launch soon in the country.

The 5G smartphone was spotted on the certification website with the model number M2001G7AI on January 9. There is no certification spotted for the regular 4G Redmi K30 yet. Regardless, it is likely that Xiaomi will launch both variants of the device together. While the phones might launch soon, note that 5G networks themselves are yet to roll out commercially in India.

Redmi K30 5G specifications

The Redmi K30 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display is an IPS LCD panel and will support 120Hz refresh rate. It will also support HDR 10 and will have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The device is also likely to come with Snapdragon 765G chipset under the hood.

The smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi K30 5G is equipped with a dual camera in a punch hole notch. This includes a 20-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

In China, the Redmi K30 5G was available in four variants. These are the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The phone will also feature a 4,500mAh battery and run on MIUI 11 on top of Android 10.  The smartphone was available in four colors in China – White, blue, red and purple. It might be available in the same colors in India too.

