Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for the Redmi K30 5G smartphone in China. The new update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update however does not mention any newly included features.

The latest Redmi K30 5G update bumps up the MIUI build version to V11.0.7.0.QGICNXM with a firmware size of about 2.4GB. The new update is based on the latest Android 10 OS and brings security enhancements to the device, GetDroidTips reports.

As per Google’s Android Bulletin website, the January 2020 security patch primarily fixes a local malicious application in the device that could have bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all Redmi K30 5G units gradually in China. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update.

Redmi K30 5G features, specifications

Xiaomi‘s Redmi K30 5G made its debut last year in December. The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated 2-megapixel depth and macro sensor camera.

The Redmi K30 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and Adreno 620 GPU. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and USB Type-C port for charging. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of the Redmi K30 Pro, but we expect that to happen soon.