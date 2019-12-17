comscore Redmi K30 5G top variant leaked: Prices, features and more | BGR India
Redmi K30 5G with 12GB RAM, 512GB internal storage spotted online

TENAA listing hints at the launch of Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G with 12GB RAM very soon.

  Published: December 17, 2019 10:56 AM IST
redmi k30 main

Photo: Weibo

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 smartphone in China earlier this month. The company introduced three variants of the Redmi K30 5G smartphone at the launch event. These included the 64GB+6GB variant, 128GB+8GB variant, and the 256GB+8GB variant. Now, if the latest TENAA listing is anything to go by, there is likely to be a new incoming variant.

Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch a 512GB storage variant of the Redmi K30 5G smartphone. This variant will also come with 12GB of RAM. The TENAA listing also gives a glimpse at the smartphone’s other specifications. Apart from the memory configuration, all other features and specifications of the phone remain the same. In terms of pricing, the new variant is likely to cost CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs 32,500).

Redmi K30 5G price, features, specifications

The new Redmi smartphone comes with a starting price of CNY 1,999, which is approximately Rs 20,300. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,400), whereas the 8GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,899 (approximately Rs 29,400).

Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Here's what is different

Also Read

Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Here's what is different

The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. There is 3D four-curved glass as well. The front and back of the device are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Buyers can choose from four colors options – blue, purple, red and white.

The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor. Additionally, there are also 2-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 8-megapixel sensors. On the front, the device has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, backed by Artificial Intelligence.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2019 10:56 AM IST

