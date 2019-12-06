It’s no secret that the Redmi K30 will feature Sony’s newest IMX686 sensor. However, the official confirmation has just arrived today in the form of official teasers. This means that the Redmi K30 camera will be the first to market with a brand new Sony sensor.

Sony’s IMX686 sensor succeeds the popular 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor. The company took to social media to share photos taken with the 64-megapixel sensor along with the brand ambassador Wang Yibo. The Redmi K30 has a bunch of firsts to its name apart from this camera. It’s also the world’s first with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765/765G SoC. It’s also the first Xiaomi phone to feature the dual hole-punch otherwise seen more commonly on Samsung’s Galaxy S10+.

Redmi K30 camera teased

Coming to the teaser, Redmi reveals that the sensor has a 1.6µm pixel size, 1/1.7-inch sensor and a resolution of 9248×6944 pixels. The exact aperture size is unknown as Sony itself hasn’t divulged many details. The rear camera setup of the Redmi K30 is set to be upgraded to a quad-camera array from the triple sensor setup on the Redmi K20 series. This, along with the latest Sony sensor, makes it a worthwhile upgrade. The other two sensor types are likely to remain the same. But, there could be an additional sensor for macro shots completing the quad-camera setup.

The front will have dual cameras, which is another first for the Redmi series. From what we’ve seen of the alleged Redmi M1912G7BE model (likely to be the Redmi K30 4G) listed today on TENAA, it seems there will be a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi has also shared some cropped-in photos taken with the 64-megapixel sensor, and the results look quite promising. Besides that, the Redmi K30 will have a 5G model for China, and a 4G variant which we expect to see in India. The handset has a 4,500mAh battery coupled with 30W fast-charging and a brand new Snapdragon 765 SoC based on the 7nm process. Essentially, this makes the Redmi K30 a very promising mid-ranger. The launch takes place on December 10 in China.

