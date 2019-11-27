It’s now all but confirmed that Xiaomi’s next-gen Redmi K30 series will be unveiled on December 10. As we inch closer to the launch date, there seems to be no stopping the leaks. Rumors so far claim that the series will include three devices – Redmi K30 4G, Redmi K30 5G, and Redmi K30 Pro. Now, a tipster claims to reveal the alleged Redmi K30 features and specifications ahead of official launch.

Redmi K30 features, specifications leaked

The tipster is revealing the rumored specifications of the Redmi K30 4G variant. The upcoming device is likely to feature a 6.6-inch LCD display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. It will be a full-screen design with dual punch-hole design, which is corroborated by a leaked hands-on photo.

Ok, guys #RedmiK30 vs #HonorV30 The frame is basically the same, that is, the hole positions are on the upper right and the upper left, which is almost a mirror image. Which one do you think looks better? pic.twitter.com/rxtu7VH6Js — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) November 26, 2019

Under the hood is likely to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. It will also include a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. Security will be taken care of by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You will also find the usual bevy of connectivity options like IR Blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, and NFC. On the software front, it will run Android 10-based MIUI 11.

For photography, the smartphone will likely equip a quad-camera setup at the back. This reportedly includes a 60-megapixel IMX686 primary sensor. Accompanying it will be an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 13-megapixel wide-angle-lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, is likely to be a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera and a TOF sensor.

Expected pricing and launch details

As per leaks, the Redmi K30 4G could cost under CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs 20,300) in China. The 5G variant could cost around CNY 2,500 (approximately Rs 25,400). Lastly, the Redmi K30 Pro 5G variant could cost over CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs 30,500).