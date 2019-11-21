Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

It looks the Xiaomi is working on developing the successor to its budget flagship smartphone, the Redmi K20. As per recent reports, the smartphone maker is gearing up to launch the Redmi K30 smartphone. However, the company has not revealed any information regarding the smartphone including possible specifications or pricing. As reported previously, some alleged specifications of the smartphone have already leaked on the internet. The smartphone is expected to feature a dual punch-hole camera on the front with dual-5G connectivity. A new report has surfaced online confirming some of the past specifications while uncovering more information about the K30.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 specifications

A report from XDA Developers is responsible for uncovering this new batch of information. However, the report does note that all these details may or may not make it to the final product. Getting back to the information, it looks like Xiaomi Redmi K30 will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In addition, the device is also expected to feature a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. K30 will not be the only device to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Other devices including the Samsung Galaxy S11 lineup, OnePlus 8 series, and now the K30 will feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

Watch: How to remove ads from any Xiaomi smartphone

As per the internal code on a recent MIUI update, Xiaomi is working on a smartphone with code name Pheonix. It is possible that the smartphone maker has provided K30 the code name “Pheonix”. It will likely come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. MIUI 11 code indicates that a smartphone with dual punch-hole cameras will feature this side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It likely means that K20 will feature this setup. As per the report, the software will have the option to switch up to 120Hz or scale back to the traditional 60Hz refresh rate.

l

Beyond this, the smartphone is also expected to feature the new Sony IMX686 sensor. The new sensor will come with a 60-megapixel image resolution. This comes just days after Sony posted a teaser for IMX686 on Weibo. Last but not least, the device may launch in the market next month. There is no information on when the company is planning to launch the smartphone in India.