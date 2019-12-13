Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched its new device, Redmi K30, in China earlier this week. The new phone comes with a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 765G, 64-megapixel quad cameras and more. The device also features a dual punch-hole camera setup on the front. Now, an interesting tid-bit about the Redmi K30 camera has surfaced online.

The Redmi K30 smartphone equips a dual punch-hole front camera setup integrated into the display. However, the two cams are separate sensors that are ‘joined’ by a software setting. The phone has three sets of options to customize the dual punch-hole setup on the front. This was spotted by leakster @IceUniverse.

Love it or hate it, the punch-hole front camera design is here to stay. However, smartphone makers have been enabling software-based methods to hide their appearance. This doesn’t get rid of the punch-hole from the display, but it will black out the display area around the top of the screen for a more traditional display appearance.

Redmi K30 features, specifications

The Redmi K30 comes with a 6.67-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. There is 3D four-curved glass as well. The front and back of the device are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Redmi will be selling this phone in four colors – blue, purple, red and white.

The Xiaomi Redmi K30-series features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. Additionally, there are also 2-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 8-megapixel sensors. On the front, the device has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera, backed by Artificial Intelligence. Redmi has also added a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the front.