Redmi K30 launch date confirmed for December 10: Everything you need to know

Based on leaks, the Xiaomi Redmi K30’s USPs include 120Hz display, dual-selfie cameras, 5G support and more. Read on to find out everything we know on the Redmi K30 so far.

  Published: November 26, 2019 11:08 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review 6

Photo: Rehan Hooda

There seems to be no stopping the leaks around the much-awaited Redmi K30. Xiaomi’s next smartphone will reportedly feature flagship-grade features, but won’t burn a huge hole in your pockets. Earlier reports claimed that the smartphone will launch sometime in the first half of 2020. But now, the company has revealed an exact Redmi K30 launch date.

Redmi K30 launch date and other details

Xiaomi has put out a promotional poster on Weibo, which reveals the December 10 launch date. Needless to say, the initial launch will take place in China. There’s however no word on an international launch timeline.

The promotional poster shows a bit of the upcoming device, and confirms the important connectivity feature. The upcoming Redmi smartphone will have dual-mode 5G support (Non-Standalone and Standalone networks) in China. This falls in line with a recent announcement by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. Jun revealed that the company plans on launching as many as 10 5G phones in the first half of 2020.

Expected features and specifications

Going by previous leaks, one of the talking points of the Redmi K30 will be its 120Hz display. We are only now seeing devices sporting 90Hz displays, and Xiaomi is taking things to the next level. It will boast a 6.66-inch FHD+ full-screen display courtesy of a punch-hole camera. This time though there will be dual-selfie cameras placed at the top-right corner.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 spotted on a subway ahead of an official launch next year

Xiaomi Redmi K30 spotted on a subway ahead of an official launch next year

Under the hood is likely to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7xx series along with an Adreno 618 GPU. For photography, the device will possibly feature a 60-megapixel primary camera with the new Sony IMX686 sensor. The device will be backed by a battery supporting 30W fast charging technology. For security, there will be a fingerprint sensor placed on the side. Lastly, the device will run MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

  Published Date: November 26, 2019 11:08 AM IST

