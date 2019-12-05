comscore Redmi K30 launch: Xiaomi to also launch router and speaker | BGR India
  Redmi K30 launch: Redmi to also launch AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play speaker
Redmi K30 launch: Redmi to also launch AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play speaker

While all the focus will be on the Redmi K30, the event will also see the launch of other products. Some of these will be smart products, while other will be Redmi-branded laptops.

  • Published: December 5, 2019 1:42 PM IST
The Redmi K20 series is the first-ever flagship series from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi in China. It launched in May this year, and we’re now closing in on the Redmi K30 launch on December 10. While a lot of focus will be on the 5G handset, the company also has plans to show off other category products at the same launch event. More specifically, Redmi has teased a new Redmi AC2100 router and a smart speaker (Xiao AI Play) on its official channels.

Redmi K30 launch event plans

Now, its parent Xiaomi already sells products in these categories. But Redmi has been exploring new vistas of expansion rapidly since it split earlier this year. Coming to the details, the Redmi AC2100 router, teasers have hinted that it will sport six antennas (perhaps Wi-Fi 6). One of the latest teasers have also confirmed support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz with two separate chips. The router will also feature two PA + LNA (Power Amplifier and Low-Noise Amplifiers) chips to maximize the efficiency of the new router. Other than that, not much has been said officially about the product.

Speaking about the Xiao AI Play, Redmi will very likely use Xiao AI. The speaker is likely to come in a rectangular form factor. It will not only assist with answering queries, but also music play from multiple platforms, as far as its chief operations are concerned. Redmi has used a 1.75-inch high-quality speaker unit and a 350cc sound chamber for a great audio output.

Redmi has also teased a new RedmiBook that will launch at the same event. Recently, the company launched two new notebooks in the RedmiBook series. These include RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition and RedmiBook 14 Enhanced Edition. Similarly, RedmiBook 13 are also expected in a new 13-inch display variants.

