Redmi K30 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in March; Xiaomi teases notch-less display

Xiaomi has confirmed that it’ll launch the Redmi K30 Pro 5G in China next month. The company officially released a teaser poster on Weibo on Tuesday revealing that the phone will have a full-screen panel than a dual-punch hole display seen on the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G.

As yet there is no confirmation as to what kind of pop-up camera mechanism Redmi K30 Pro 5G will use, but according to GSMArena, we can expect a selfie shooter inside a periscope-type elevating mechanism, just like its predecessor Redmi K20 Pro. Other details are not available at this point, but it is likely that Xiaomi will use Snapdragon 865 chipset with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem for the Redmi K30 Pro 5G, just like iQOO 3 and Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Recently, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 in India with a different marketing name under Poco sub-brand. The Poco X2 is essentially same model as the China variant of Redmi K30. The next sale of Poco X2 will take place on March 3 in India. It will be up for grabs at 12:00PM via Flipkart.

The key highlights of the Poco X2 are a Snapdragon 730G, a 4,500mAh battery, a 64-megapixel camera and more. In terms of design, it features an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. The smartphone weighs around 208 grams and is 8.8mm thick. The highlight of the device is the 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support and 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, making it the second smartphone after ROG Phone 2 to support the refresh rate.

Powering the Poco X2 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with Adreno 618 graphics processor. This is the same processor also found on Realme X2. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup that protrudes a bit. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and phase-detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

Watch Video: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

There are dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors housed in a pill-shaped cutout for selfies. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and supports hybrid SIM slots. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Poco bundles the 27W fast charger with the smartphone.