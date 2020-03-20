Redmi K30 Pro 5G price, camera and display details revealed online

The Redmi K30 Pro launch will take place in China on March 24. Ahead of the launch, quite a few details of the 5G smartphone have surfaced on the web. The device has been spotted listed on a Chinese marketplace. It revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro 5G price will start from CNY 3,299, which is around Rs 33,000 in India. If this turns out to be true, then this will be the cheapest 5G phone in the world.

Redmi K30 Pro 5G full details

Also, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro will be the cheapest Snapdragon 865-powered phone. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has also revealed a few features and specs of the phone. As per the teasers, the device will pack two 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensors. One of the sensors might be used as the main camera and the other one for telephoto shots.

This sensor is 1/1.7-inch in size and performs 4-in-1 pixel binning to offer a larger 1.6-micron pixel for a sharper image. GSMArena reported that the device will support 3x optical zoom and up to 30x of digital zoom. Comparatively, the Realme X50 Pro and iQOO 3 offer support for 20x digital zoom. The Redmi K30 Pro 5G will have support for dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) technology.

Apart from this, the Redmi K30 Pro will likely launch with HDR 10+ Super AMOLED display. It will support DC Dimming and 1200 nits of peak brightness as well. The device will feature a full screen notch-less display. For selfies, there will be a pop-up camera. As per teasers, the upcoming Redmi phone will be available in Grey, Purple, Blue, and White colors.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K30 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 765 SoC OS Android 10 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 5MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP + 2MP Battery 4,500mAh