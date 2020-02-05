The Redmi K30 was launched in China back in December 2019. The phone’s Pro variant, however, was not launched alongside it. We had rumors that stated that the Redmi K30 Pro could launch in March 2020, but no official confirmations to back it up.

Now, a new leak has suggested that the phone could feature an OLED display panel, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera. The leak also suggests that the Redmi K30 Pro could feature a large 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi K30 Pro leaked features compared with Redmi K30

The information comes from multiple sources on the Chinese social media website Weibo via 91mobiles. The OLED display panel will be an improvement over the IPS LCD panel used on the Redmi K30. This also leaves another major design element to the brand’s choice. Using an OLED panel means Xiaomi could either throw an in-display fingerprint scanner or use a side-mounted one. The Redmi K30 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the power button.

The information also suggests that the K30 Pro will feature a pop-up mechanism for the front camera instead of the punch-hole solution. The Redmi K30 used a set of dual-punch hole cameras on the front. While the dual punch-hole setup is a good alternative that also looks cool, a pop-up mechanism is the only way for manufacturers to provide a true fullscreen experience.

Moving on to the rear camera, sources have also the Redmi K30 Pro will feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor. However, the reports claim that the phone will feature a different lens layout than what’s used on the Redmi K30. To recall, the Redmi K30 features a vertically aligned quad-camera setup.

Lastly, according to several sources, the Redmi K30 Pro could feature a 4,700mAh battery instead of the smaller 4,000mAh battery on the Redmi K30. Further, the bigger battery is also expected to support 33W fast-charging. If the rumors are true, we could see the phone drop in March 2020. However, it is something that we must still wait to confirm.