Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition prototype revealed

Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition prototype reveals a transparent back, instead of a graphic one

The Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition features an actual transparent back case that reveals the internal components of the phone.

  Published: May 16, 2020 10:41 AM IST
Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition

Xiaomi’s special ‘Explorer’ edition flagship phones are popular because of their semi-transparent rear panels. These editions were made for the brand’s Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 9. While the series was somewhat popular, even inspiring skin-makers to make up skins for other smartphones, the company said they wouldn’t make an explorer edition skin for the Mi 10 series. Also Read - Poco F2 Pro launched: 64MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC and other key features

However, now it seems the company did make a Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition phone. Images of the prototype come via Xiaomi Senior Product Manager Daniel D on Twitter. He calls the phone a custom Redmi K30 Pro. The phone is likely a one-off that may never be available for the general public. It may also be possible that the move is just to see if people are interested in such a variant of the brand’s latest budget flagship phone. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC; specifications, design

The past Xiaomi Mi Explorer Edition devices have shown people some of the internal specifications. However, they also had fake design elements that made the phone look more attractive but less accurate. This included large lettering and coverings for certain internal parts that did not actually exist. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a pop-up camera, Game Turbo 3.0 and Samsung E3 AMOLED display

However, this is not the case with the new transparent Redmi K30 Pro variant. Instead of a graphic on the back panel that tries to mimic the internal look of the phone, the prototype actually has a transparent shell on the back. This means what you look at when the phone is flipped over is the actual internal layout of the smartphone.

In other news, Redmi K30 Pro was recently launched globally as the Poco F2 Pro. The Poco F2 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a 92.7 screen-to-body ratio and 1200nits of peak brightness as well. It even has Widevine L1 certification and the panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is also powering the Realme X50 Pro and iQOO 3. The latest 5G Redmi phone supports UFS 3.1 storage for faster file transfer.

The Poco F2 Pro price is set EUR 499, which is around Rs 40,710 in India. This price is for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Poco is also offering 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs 48,870). Furthermore, the phone is available in four color options, which are Blue, Grey, Purple, and White. It will be seen competing against the OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20+. It is currently available via Gearbest and Aliexpress. The Poco F2 Pro will soon go on sale via Amazon too.

