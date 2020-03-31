Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2

Smartphone brand POCO has just shared some new information about its future products. This information includes clarification regarding its rumored smartphone and the expansion in other product categories. First, let’s talk about the clarification regarding its rumored POCO F1 successor. This comes just weeks after a report indicated that the Redmi K30 Pro may launch as the POCO F2. POCO India General Manager C Manmohan revealed that POCO F2 will be a different smartphone than the Redmi K30 Pro. For some context, the company rebranded and launched the Redmi K30 as the POCO X2 a few months back. Let’s dig in deeper for more details regarding future POCO products.

POCO F2 to be different than Redmi K30 Pro and POCO TWS details

According to a report from FoneArena, Manmohan revealed that the company is still working on the POCO F2. He also noted that the POCO F2 will not be priced around the Rs 20,000 mark. The company shared all these details in interaction with POCO fans through a Zoom meeting. Manmohan also revealed that the company is currently working on TWS earbuds. This comes just days after Manmohan asked POCO fans to vote on other products beyond smartphones. 38 percent of total votes put TWS Earbuds on the top of the poll. Responding to the poll, Manmohan revealed that the company is working on TWS earbuds in the market.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi has a number of TWS earbuds in the Chinese market. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see POCO bring a TWS earbuds product to India before Xiaomi. Talking about the Redmi K30 Pro launching as a POCO branded smartphone, the company did not refute the launch. It is possible that POCO may rebrand K30 Pro as POCO X2 Pro or a different name.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Price 32500 Chipset Snapdragon 865 SoC OS Android v10 (Q) Display 1080 x 2400 pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Rear Camera 64MP Sony IMX686 13MP ultra-wide sensor, 123°FOV 5MP macro sensor, AF3-10cm 2MP depth sensor, 1.75μm Front Camera 20MP pop-up Front camera Battery 4,700mAh