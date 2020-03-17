Redmi K30 Pro leaked hands-on images show quad rear camera setup

The Redmi K30 Pro launch is expected to take place later this month in China. This Redmi phone is likely to feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, and offer support for the 5G network. It is said to sport a full-screen notch-less display. A fresh leak also suggests that the Redmi K30 Pro will have a pop-up selfie camera. The leaked hands-on images also show that the handset will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per the image, the Redmi K30 Pro will launch with a quad rear camera setup. The back cameras are placed on a circular plate. If leaks and rumors are to be believed, the company could add a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. One will find the same sensor on the Xiaomi Redmi K30 series too. However, it will have one big differentiator in the form of optical image stabilization.

Additionally, Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi brand, has teased a “Redmi K30 Pro zoom version” on Weibo. Weibing hasn’t shared any other details about the device, but it is expected to feature a telephoto module. The standard version of the device doesn’t offer a telephoto lens. GSMArena reported hint that the telephoto camera on the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro will support optical image stabilization.

Other rumored specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a full-screen design with pop-up selfie camera. It is also tipped to support 33W fast charging. Wang Teng, Product Manager at Redmi, had recently hinted that the smartphone could be priced around RMB 3,000 (around Rs 32,000). With the Redmi K30 Pro, Xiaomi will further expand its portfolio of 5G devices across price segments. The handset will compete with smartphones from brands like Honor, Oppo, and Vivo in its home market.

