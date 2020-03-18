Xiaomi’s recently launched Redmi K30 smartphone succeeded the Redmi K20 from last year. Now, Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the successor of the Redmi K20 Pro. Unsurprisingly, it will be called the Redmi K30 Pro. After being leaked, rumored and then teased a lot, Xiaomi has finally confirmed that it will launch the phone on March 24.

The company also revealed the AnTuTu benchmark score of the Redmi K30 Pro. The phone scores a 610,296, becoming one of the few devices to cross the 600,000 marks. Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi sub-brand also added that the Redmi K20 Pro from last year is running great. It is being used by over five million users, stated Weibing.

Xiaomi is expected to launch two different variants of the Redmi K30 Pro during the event on March 24. This includes the regular K30 Pro and a new Zoom edition. The Zoom edition phone is expected to feature higher magnification support on the camera. However, no further details on this are available at this point.

Redmi K30 Pro: Expected specifications

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the smartphone will feature a notch-less OLED display. The phone will also have a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate screen. This screen is expected to have an in-display pop-up camera. Further, the lack of any form of notch also suggests that the phone will implement a pop-up mechanism. The pop-up front camera was also used on the Redmi K20 series.

Other features on the phone include LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The Redmi K30 Pro will also feature a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The phone is rumored to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone. The company also stated earlier that it is well prepared to meet the high demand of the smartphone.

The Redmi K30 Pro will also be a 5G smartphone. It will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery that will feature 33W fast charging. It is speculated that the Redmi K30 Pro will cost around 3,000 yuan (about Rs 31,678). According to reports, Xiaomi is also expected to launch other products during the K30 Pro launch. This could be a new Redmibook laptop and a fitness band.