Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand; possible POCO F2 hinted

This move is not surprising as the company brought the Redmi K30 as POCO X2 a few months back. We are not sure about the name of the upcoming POCO-branded flagship smartphone. Let’s check out the details.

  Published: March 26, 2020 6:29 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to be working on bringing its latest Redmi-branded flagship smartphone, K30 Pro to India. This information comes just days after the company launched its latest budget flagship smartphone in the Chinese market. As per a new report, the company may be working to bring the K30 Pro under the POCO branding in India. This move is not surprising as the company brought the Redmi K30 as POCO X2 a few months back. We are not sure about the name of the upcoming POCO-branded flagship smartphone. However, the name POCO F2 may be quite attractive due to the success of POCO F1. Let’s check out the details of the possible Redmi K30 Pro India launch.

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO branding; details

As per XDA Developers, members found clues of K30 Pro India launch in the latest version of the MIUI Camera app. This new version of the MIUI Camera app comes along with the new MIUI 11 Beta build. Members spotted a new method called “Bi” which returns “True” if “b.kb”, and “Build.IS_INTERNATIONAL_BUILD” are true. The “b.kb” value returned model names as “Imi” and “Imipro” corresponding to K30 Pro, and K30 Pro Zoom. Further inspecting the code, the “Bi” method also called a custom watermark with the text “SHOT ON POCO Phone”.

This likely means that the smartphone maker may launch Redmi K30 Pro as a new POCO smartphone in India. It would make sense if the company launch the smartphone as POCO F2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, the Redmi K30 Pro or POCO F2 maybe weeks, if not months away due to the global pandemic coronavirus. In the meantime, POCO fans can get POCO X2 in the market.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Price, features, specifications compared

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
Price 17999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Snapdragon 865 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 10
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage 8GB RAM
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP 64MP + 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,700mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: March 26, 2020 6:29 PM IST

