Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi K30 Pro. The device has been leaked numerous times so far and now we have a live image on our hands. The new images reveal pretty much everything about the design of the new phone. This includes the 64-megapixel quad rear camera, a bezel-less display and more.

The pictures, provided by IndiaShopps, show a large smartphone, probably as big as the Redmi K30. There are curved corners and a white finish on the device. A circular camera module holds four camera lenses but no flash, which lies below. Written amidst the four cameras is ‘64MP’, letting us know that the main camera is a 64-megapixel sensor. Interestingly, all the features confirmed via the new leaks go hand-in-hand with other leaked information that we have had so far.

A bezel-less display is visible on the front in another picture. Here, the phone can be seen sporting very thin, almost negligible bezels on all four sides. This suggests that we will see a pop-up front camera setup on the Redmi K30 Pro. The flagship phone is also expected to feature top-notch specifications so an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor is also expected.

Expected specifications

The Redmi K30 Pro will be a sequel to last year’s Redmi K20 Pro. It will be the 2020 flagship device of Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. Unsurprisingly, the phone is expected to roll out with flagship-level specifications. This includes the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G compatibility and a large 4,700mAh battery. The phone will also likely have a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor and 33W fast charging.

In India, the smartphone will likely compete with the likes of the Realme X50 Pro 5G, the iQOO 3 and the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. The Redmi K20 series launched in India a year ago with the ‘flagship killer’ title. Customers will also be expecting a similar value-for-money offering from its successor.

