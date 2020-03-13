Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi K30 Pro is one of the most waited smartphones in the Asian market. The successor to the Redmi K30 is expected to launch in China later this month. Now, according to new reports, we have a leaked price of the smartphone ahead of its launch.

The Redmi K30 Pro is expected to be priced above CNY 3,000 (about Rs 31,900). The information comes from a Redmi executive, who was reportedly responding to a query from a Weibo user’s account.

The new information goes hand-in-hand with previous price reports of the Redmi K30 Pro. A report by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had hinted at a CNY 3,000-3,500 price for the upcoming smartphone. Weibing has also reportedly said that the Redmi K30 Pro launch event could see more products being unveiled.

Weibing had posted the update on his Weibo account, said a report. The post, however, was not found later on in the day. The new information is, however, backed by a MyDrivers report that claims Redmi’s Product Director Wang Teng hinted at the price. The post reportedly had Teng replying to a user who had asked if the Redmi K30 Pro could be bought in CNY 3,000. To this, the manager replied that the phone will be priced above that amount.

The Redmi K30 Pro will be a sequel to last year’s Redmi K20 Pro. It will be the 2020 flagship device of Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. Unsurprisingly, the phone is expected to roll out with flagship-level specifications. This includes the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G compatibility and a large 4,700mAh battery. The phone will also likely have a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor and 33W fast charging.

In India, the smartphone will likely compete with the likes of the Realme X50 Pro 5G, the iQOO 3 and the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. The Redmi K20 series launched in India a year ago with the ‘flagship killer’ title. Customers will also be expecting a similar value-for-money offering from its successor.

