The company will reveal all the products including Redmi K30 Pro, and RedmiBook 14 in an online launch event in a few hours. Let’s check how to catch the event live along with everything that we can expect.

  • Published: March 24, 2020 9:48 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a number of new products in the market. Redmi, the sub-brand of the company is all set to launch multiple products at a launch event today. As per the information available, these products include the much anticipated and hyped Redmi K30 Pro. In addition, the company is also planning to its latest RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition laptop along with a Redmi tablet. Redmi could also launch its Mi Air Purifier F1 along with a new Redmi TV and Keith Haring accessories. The company will reveal all the products in an online launch event in a few hours. Let’s check how to catch the event live along with everything that we can expect.

Redmi K30 Pro online launch live stream: Here is how to watch

Redmi revealed it will live stream the launch event on its official Weibo account. The event is set to start at 11:30 AM according to Indian Standard Time. Similar to most launch events, the company will share the specifications, pricing, and availability details of the different products. Redmi is likely to launch the Redmi K30 Pro and the K30 Pro Zoom Edition at the launch. It is worth noting that the regular Redmi K30 is already available in the market. In fact, the company has already launched the smartphone as the Poco X2 in India.

Teased specifications of the K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14, Redmi Tablet and more

According to recent teasers online, the company is likely to launch multiple products at the launch event. As noted above, we can expect RedmiBook 14, Redmi Tablet, Mi Air Purifier F1, new Redmi TV and more. The smartphone giant has already teased a number of specifications about its upcoming Redmi K30 Pro. As noted previously, the device will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Other teasers reveal a Super AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support, 1200 nits peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G Colors

The device will also feature UFS 3.1 storage with the pop-up selfie camera, and quad rear camera setup. Rear camera setup will feature a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor with 3x optical zoom and dual optical image stabilization. Redmi K30 Pro will also feature one of the largest vapor chambers for liquid cooling, 3.5mm audio socket, IR blaster and more. Talking about connectivity, we will get dual-mode 5G, and Wi-Fi 6. We have already seen the possible color options including White, Blue, Purple, and Gray.

Talking about other devices, we will likely get RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition with 7nm AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU. APU is a processor that comes with an integrated graphics chip. The device is likely to feature Vega graphics with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Redmi also teased what appears to be a Redmi-branded tablet with rounded corners. Beyond this, we are not sure about the details regarding the possible Redmi TV and expected Mi Air Purifier F1. The company may also launch its teased Redmi x Keith Haring accessories.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2020 9:48 AM IST

