The Redmi K30 Pro 5G smartphone was just recently launched in China. The first flash sale of this Redmi handset took place today, and it was sold out in about 30 seconds from the beginning of the sale. Redmi informed about the same via its official Weibo account. The Chinese company said that Xiaomi garnered RMB 100 million (around Rs 1 billion) in revenue in that time slot.

Redmi hasn’t given any information on how many Redmi K30 Pro units were placed for sale. GSMArena suggested that Xiaomi might have sold more than 25,000 units. The phone is being offered in four color options, including Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Purple, and Space Grey. This 5G device from Redmi is currently only available in China. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the K30 Pro might be launched in India under the Poco brand.

The Redmi K30 Pro 5G price starts from CNY 2,999, which is around Rs 32,300 in India. For the same price, the company will be selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of this Redmi phone, which can be purchased for RMB 3399 (roughly Rs 36,600 in India).

The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model price is set at RMB 3,699 (approximately Rs 39,840). The 8GB + 128GB Zoom Edition of the Redmi K30 Pro is priced at RMB 3,799 (approx Rs 40,910). Lastly, the 8GB + 256GB Zoom Edition model will cost RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs 43,070).

Some of the top features of the Redmi K30 Pro are a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,700mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup. The new Redmi phone comes with support for 5G and has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 rear sensor. The new one comes with support for 33W fast charging tech. The handset runs the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 on top. It supports NFC, and the vapor chamber (VC) liquid cooling system to dissipate heat.