Redmi K30 Pro Standard edition gets a price cut

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is getting a big price cut starting June 9. The K30 Pro Standard Edition model is now available with a price cut of up to 700 yuan (Rs 7,400 approx) in China. With this revision, the phone is selling at 2397 yuan (Rs 25,500 approx) in the market. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online before launch

This deal is part of the special online shopping offer. And the phone works out as a sweet deal at this new pricing. Xiaomi decided to sub-brand Redmi into a new segment. The Redmi series made its debut with the K20 and K20 Pro with focus on the mid-range and affordable flagship segment respectively. Also Read - Redmi K30i 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W charging: Price, full specifications

Redmi variants, features and more

Redmi K30 Pro made its debut few months back, and it had sold out during its first sale in China. You get the K30 Pro with 6 and 8GB RAM options, with up to 256GB storage. They also launched the K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 8GB + 128GB option. The prices for Redmi K30 Pro started from 3000 yuan (Rs 33,000 approx). Also Read - Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition prototype reveals a transparent back, instead of a graphic one

Some of the top features of the Redmi K30 Pro are a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,700mAh battery. It has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 rear sensor, The new phone offers 5G support and 33W fast charging. The handset runs the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 on top. It comes with NFC, and the vapor chamber (VC) liquid cooling system to dissipate heat.

Redmi K30i 5G phone has launched in China few weeks back. And the smartphone’s dedicated page is live on the official website. The latest Redmi phone comes with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 48-megapixel camera, 4,500mAh battery with 30w fast charging. Xiaomi is yet to launch a Snapdragon 765G-powered phone in India. The K30i 5G price starts from RMB 1,999, which is around Rs 21,290 in India. This phone will be the first to offer 5G support in the sub 25K segment in the country.