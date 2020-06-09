comscore Redmi K30 Pro Standard edition gets a price cut | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi K30 Pro Standard edition gets a price cut
News

Redmi K30 Pro Standard edition gets a price cut

News

The power-packed phone was launched few months back and a special deal lets you buy the K30 Pro at a lower price this week.

  • Published: June 9, 2020 2:35 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is getting a big price cut starting June 9. The K30 Pro Standard Edition model is now available with a price cut of up to 700 yuan (Rs 7,400 approx) in China. With this revision, the phone is selling at 2397 yuan (Rs 25,500 approx) in the market. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online before launch

This deal is part of the special online shopping offer. And the phone works out as a sweet deal at this new pricing. Xiaomi decided to sub-brand Redmi into a new segment. The Redmi series made its debut with the K20 and K20 Pro with focus on the mid-range and affordable flagship segment respectively. Also Read - Redmi K30i 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W charging: Price, full specifications

Redmi variants, features and more

Redmi K30 Pro made its debut few months back, and it had sold out during its first sale in China. You get the K30 Pro with 6 and 8GB RAM options, with up to 256GB storage. They also launched the K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 8GB + 128GB option. The prices for Redmi K30 Pro started from 3000 yuan (Rs 33,000 approx). Also Read - Redmi K30 Pro Explorer Edition prototype reveals a transparent back, instead of a graphic one

Some of the top features of the Redmi K30 Pro are a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,700mAh battery. It has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 rear sensor, The new phone offers 5G support and 33W fast charging. The handset runs the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 on top. It comes with NFC, and the vapor chamber (VC) liquid cooling system to dissipate heat.

Redmi K30i 5G phone has launched in China few weeks back. And the smartphone’s dedicated page is live on the official website. The latest Redmi phone comes with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 48-megapixel camera, 4,500mAh battery with 30w fast charging. Xiaomi is yet to launch a Snapdragon 765G-powered phone in India. The K30i 5G price starts from RMB 1,999, which is around Rs 21,290 in India. This phone will be the first to offer 5G support in the sub 25K segment in the country.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 9, 2020 2:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi could launch 16GB RAM phone soon
News
Xiaomi could launch 16GB RAM phone soon
Is WhatsApp leaking mobile numbers in plaintext?

News

Is WhatsApp leaking mobile numbers in plaintext?

Here's how to create memes on Windows 10

How To

Here's how to create memes on Windows 10

Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC announced

News

Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC announced

Oppo smart TV launch could happen soon

Smart TVs

Oppo smart TV launch could happen soon

Most Popular

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Redmi K30 Pro Standard Edition gets big price cut

Is WhatsApp leaking mobile numbers in plaintext?

OnePlus 8 series Google One offer is for 3 months: Check details

Huawei P Smart S with 4GB RAM, Kirin 710F SoC goes official: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi could launch 16GB RAM phone soon

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi K30 Pro Standard Edition gets big price cut

News

Redmi K30 Pro Standard Edition gets big price cut
Xiaomi could launch 16GB RAM phone soon

News

Xiaomi could launch 16GB RAM phone soon
Top 5 Smartphones under 20000 : बीस हजार की रेंज में बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

फीचर

Top 5 Smartphones under 20000 : बीस हजार की रेंज में बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

HTC Desire 20 Pro इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Redmi Note 9 Pro Sale: इतने रुपये में खरीद सकते हैं ये स्मार्टफोन, यहां होगी बिक्री

Realme Smart TV की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे, Flipkart मिल रहा है ये शानदार ऑफर

13 साल बाद नए अवतार में लॉन्च होगा Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, ये होंगी खूबियां

Sony PlayStation 5 के लॉन्च डेट का ऐलान, इस दिन होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Redmi K30 Pro Standard Edition gets big price cut
News
Redmi K30 Pro Standard Edition gets big price cut
Is WhatsApp leaking mobile numbers in plaintext?

News

Is WhatsApp leaking mobile numbers in plaintext?
OnePlus 8 series Google One offer is for 3 months: Check details

News

OnePlus 8 series Google One offer is for 3 months: Check details
Huawei P Smart S with 4GB RAM, Kirin 710F SoC goes official: Price, Specifications

News

Huawei P Smart S with 4GB RAM, Kirin 710F SoC goes official: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi could launch 16GB RAM phone soon

News

Xiaomi could launch 16GB RAM phone soon