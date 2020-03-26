comscore Redmi K30 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Price, features compared
Redmi K30 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Price, features, specifications compared

The latest Redmi K30 Pro phone packs a flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, 64-megapixel Sony sensor, and a lot more.

  Updated: March 26, 2020 12:38 PM IST
Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K30 Pro 5G recently made its debut in China. It is a successor to the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro device. The latest Redmi phone packs a flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, 64-megapixel Sony sensor, and a lot more. However, the smartphone is currently available only in China. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the Redmi K30 Pro 5G’s India launch details. We expect the device to make its debut in the country soon as India is Xiaomi’s one of the key markets. The Redmi K20 Pro is already available in India. Here’s how they stack up against each other.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Price, availability

The Redmi K20 Pro price in India starts from Rs 23,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. There is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 27,999 in the country. Xiaomi is offering this Redmi phone in three colors – Flaming Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black. The Redmi K20 Pro is available for purchase on Amazon India as well as Xiaomi’s Mi.com store.

The Redmi K30 Pro 5G is priced st CNY 2,999 in China, which is around Rs 32,300 in India. For the same price, the company will be selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of this Redmi phone, which can be purchased for RMB 3,399 (roughly Rs 36,600 in India). The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model price is set at RMB 3,699 (approximately Rs 39,840). The phone is being offered in four color options, including Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Purple, and Space Grey.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Display

The Redmi K30 Pro ships with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with support for HDR10+, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 1200nits of peak brightness. Both the smartphones have an AMOLED panel, which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The K20 Pro, on the other hand, offers you a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: Processor, storage, RAM

The newly launched Redmi K30 Pro packs Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is also powering the Realme X50 Pro and iQOO 3. The latest 5G Redmi phone supports UFS 3.1 storage for faster file transfer. It supports NFC, and the vapor chamber (VC) liquid cooling system to dissipate heat. It is available in three variants – 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

The Xiaomi K20 Pro, on the other hand, has a Snapdragon 855 SoC. There are two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Both the phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the Redmi K20 Pro does not support NFC in India.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Cameras

The Redmi K20 Pro features a triple camera layout. The main lens here is also a 48-megapixel f/1.8 lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Further, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens. The camera here can record 4K at both 30 and 60fps. Further you can record 1080p footage at up to 240fps and 1080p slow-motion footage at up to 960fps. There is a 20-megapixel f/2.2 pop-up front camera that can record 1080p at 30fps.

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro features a pop-up selfie camera setup. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup, which is arranged in a circular module. The setup includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. It supports 3x optical zoom as well as dual optical image stabilization. There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 5-megapixel sensor. The device supports 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K videos at 60fps. It also offers support for 960fps slow-motion video, as well as VLOG mode.

Battery, software

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The Redmi K30 Pro comes with a bigger 4,700mAh battery. The new one comes with support for 33W fast charging tech. Both the handset run on the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 on top.

  Published Date: March 26, 2020 12:36 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 26, 2020 12:38 PM IST

