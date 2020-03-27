comscore Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB + 512GB option spotted online
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online
News

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online

News

The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition was reportedly listed with a price label of RMB 4,499 (approximately Rs 47,500).

  • Updated: March 27, 2020 4:56 PM IST
Redmi K30 Pro

The Redmi K30 Pro and its Zoom Edition were recently launched in China. The Zoom Edition was announced with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variants. Now, the 12GB RAM option of the handset has been spotted on retail site JD.com. This suggests that the company might soon offer this configuration too. The listing also revealed the price of the alleged 12GB + 512GB storage model.

The listing has been taken down, but GizmoChina was able to take a screenshot before it was removed. The 12GB + 512GB storage model was reportedly listed with a price label of RMB 4,499 (approximately Rs 47,500). To recall, the 8GB + 128GB model of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is priced at RMB 3,799 (approx Rs 40,910). The 8GB + 256GB Zoom Edition model will cost RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs 43,070).

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition: Features, specifications

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It is backed by up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is no option to expand the internal storage of the device. The new Redmi phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 custom skin on top.

Xiaomi has shipped 4 million Mi TVs in India in two years

Also Read

Xiaomi has shipped 4 million Mi TVs in India in two years

The device packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) HDR10+ display. It offers an AMOLED panel with 1200nits of peak brightness and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The company has added a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech. At the back of the phone, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The setup also includes an 8-megapixel camera that supports 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. For selfies, one gets a 20-megapixel pop-up front camera. Connectivity options include dual-mode 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 27, 2020 4:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 27, 2020 4:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Epic Games Store is offering World War Z for free this week
Gaming
Epic Games Store is offering World War Z for free this week
Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

News

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India

Entertainment

Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

Features

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online

Honor 30 Pro allegedly spotted in China subway

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

News

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report
Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online

News

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online
Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale

News

Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale
Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

News

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel ने जारी किया Coronavirus के लक्षण की जांच करने वाला टूल, जानिए कैसे तरह है काम

Lockdown में सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, दूरदर्शन पर दिखाई जाएगी रामायण

सरकार ने कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए जारी किया एप, ऐसे मिलेगा आपको अलर्ट

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आईं स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन रेंडर्स

Tata Sky दे रही खास ऑफर, लॉकडाउन में ऐसे उठा सकते हैं इसका फायदा

News

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report
News
Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report
Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online

News

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online
Honor 30 Pro allegedly spotted in China subway

News

Honor 30 Pro allegedly spotted in China subway
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak