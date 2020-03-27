The Redmi K30 Pro and its Zoom Edition were recently launched in China. The Zoom Edition was announced with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variants. Now, the 12GB RAM option of the handset has been spotted on retail site JD.com. This suggests that the company might soon offer this configuration too. The listing also revealed the price of the alleged 12GB + 512GB storage model.

The listing has been taken down, but GizmoChina was able to take a screenshot before it was removed. The 12GB + 512GB storage model was reportedly listed with a price label of RMB 4,499 (approximately Rs 47,500). To recall, the 8GB + 128GB model of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is priced at RMB 3,799 (approx Rs 40,910). The 8GB + 256GB Zoom Edition model will cost RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs 43,070).

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition: Features, specifications

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It is backed by up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is no option to expand the internal storage of the device. The new Redmi phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 custom skin on top.

The device packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) HDR10+ display. It offers an AMOLED panel with 1200nits of peak brightness and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The company has added a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech. At the back of the phone, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The setup also includes an 8-megapixel camera that supports 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. For selfies, one gets a 20-megapixel pop-up front camera. Connectivity options include dual-mode 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.